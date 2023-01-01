An early leader in organics and recently certified biodynamic, Lou Preston’s 19th-century farm is old Sonoma. Weathered picket fencing frames the tasting room, with candy-colored walls and tongue-in-groove ceilings setting a country mood. The signature is citrusy Sauvignon Blanc, but try the Rhône varietals and small-lot wines: Carignane, Viognier, Cinsault and cult-favorite Barbera. Preston also bakes good bread and cold-presses its own olive oil; picnic in the shade of a walnut tree. Bottles are $22 to $40. Tours by appointment.

Monday to Friday, there’s bocce and a farm store sells seasonal produce adjacent to the tasting room.