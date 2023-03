Atop the valley’s north end, always-fun Bella has cool caves built into the hillside. The estate-grown grapes include 112-year-old vines from Alexander Valley. The focus is on big reds – zinfandel and syrah – but there’s terrific rosé (good for barbecues) and late-harvest zinfandel (great with brownies). The wonderful vibe and dynamic staff make Bella special. Bottles are $25 to $55.