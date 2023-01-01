Cades Cove's 1902 Methodist Church has a small but picturesque white steeple and includes gravestones on its lawn. It was built by blacksmith and carpenter JD McCampbell in 115 days for $115, and is one of three remaining rural churches in the area.

Note the two entrance/exit doors, which normally indicates that the church separated men and woman within the congregation, but that wasn't the case with the Methodist Church. It had simply borrowed building plans from a church that did separate its congregation, so two doors were built.