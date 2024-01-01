Elijah Oliver Place

Great Smoky Mountains National Park

The homestead farthest from the Cades Cove Loop Rd, this multi-building property sits at the end of a half-mile stroll through the woods. The cabin was the home of Elijah Wood, son of early settler John Oliver. Don't miss the springhouse and flume by the creek out back. The main house has a 'stranger room' for overnight guests.

