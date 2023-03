One of three rural churches that remain standing in Cades Cove, the 1887 Primitive Baptist Church is flanked by an atmospheric cemetery. Look out for the grave of Russell Gregory, 'murdered by North Carolina rebels' during the Civil War for being a Union sympathizer.

In you come on a Sunday, local musician Charlie Close humbly plays his bowed sultry inside the church two to three mornings a month. It adds a beautifully solemn soundtrack to the experience.