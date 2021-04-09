The seat of Newton County is a blink-and-you'll-miss-it kind of place, but one that offers excellent access to the Buffalo National River. The local economy is inextricably tied to the river – almost everyone you meet either works for the park service, forest service, or the state, or is otherwise tied to the private concessionaires that provide lodging and food for visitors. Jasper is popular with both rustic hikers and crowds of motorcyclists who like to rev their two-wheelers along local highways and back roads, which all makes for an interesting tourist-demographic mash-up.