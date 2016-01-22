Arctic Circle and Northern Lights Tour from Fairbanks

We begin our 14-hour long journey to the Arctic Circle with a convenient pick up at any hotel or address inside the city limits of Fairbanks or North Pole. Settle into your seat and relax on the 200 mile (322 km) journey down the back roads of Interior Alaska. We provide free snacks and drinks to ensure your utmost comfort in our climate-controlled vans. Take a trip back in time as you travel down the Dalton Highway. Featured on the TV show Ice Road Truckers, the Dalton Highway (technically Alaska Route 11) runs north-south through Alaska, nearly all the way to the Arctic Ocean, and parallels the Trans-Alaska Pipeline. It’s one of the most isolated roads in the United States and provides some beautiful Alaskan scenery for you to enjoy during the ride. Enjoy the journey across the Yukon River, as you catch a glimpse of the wildlife that inhabits Sub-Arctic Alaska. With sweeping views of mountains and valleys, you will also see the Trans-Alaskan Pipeline System (TAPS), one of the largest pipeline systems, transporting thousands of gallons of oil from Prudhoe Bay to Valdez. You'll have the chance to get out for quick photos. Then a bit further down the road, stop for another photo op at Finger Mountain, where views of the alpine tundra await. Upon reaching the Arctic Circle, one of the five markers of latitude, (Tropic of Cancer, Tropic of Capricorn, Equator and Antarctic Circle), at which the sun never rises during winter solstice and never sets during summer solstice, you will be met with a glorious site. Hop out and stretch your legs, take a short walk and and learn some interesting facts about the cultures of the Indigenous people whom have inhabited this remote area for more than 9.000 years. Your guide will set out free sandwiches, coffee, hot chocolate and tea for you to sip while you take in your surroundings. At this point, it'll be about two to three hours before midnight — start watching for the Northern Lights, which hopefully Mother Nature won’t keep to herself on the night of your tour. If they appear, your driver will pull over at a few different locations, so you have plenty of time to snap photos and stare up in wonder at this natural phenomenon. (No guarantee) Your guide can explain what causes this mystifying and incredible atmospheric event. We hope you understand that we cannot guarantee a natural phenomena like the Northern Lights or a clear sky. Therefore we are not able to give out refunds in case of the non occurrence of the Aurora or a cloud covered sky Then hop back in your tour vehicle to start the return journey to Fairbanks. Free unlimited beverages and other snacks are provided. Your tour ends with hotel drop-off in the early morning hours of the next day.