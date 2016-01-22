Welcome to The Interior
Interspersed throughout this region, which is larger than many American states (and small countries), are tiny villages, thriving towns and lonely roadhouses, where a population of trappers, hunters, guides, rangers, teachers, truckers and plain old folk live amid one of the world's great wilderness playgrounds.
The big name in this region is Denali National Park, blessed with the continent’s mightiest mountain, abundant megafauna and easy access. But there's so much more: routes that are destinations in and of themselves, clapboard settlements and a myriad of parks that will redefine your very notion of natural beauty.
Top experiences in The Interior
Recent articles
The Interior activities
Arctic Circle Day Trip from Fairbanks with Lunch
We begin our journey with a convenient pickup between 7 am and 8 am at your hotel/address inside the city limits of Fairbanks or North Pole.Settle into your seat and relax on the 200-mile (322-km) journey down the back roads of Interior Alaska. We provide free snacks and drinks on the road to ensure your utmost comfort in our climate-controlled vans. Take a trip back in time as you travel down the Dalton Highway. Enjoy the journey across the Yukon River, as you catch a glimpse of the wildlife that inhabits sub-arctic Alaska. With sweeping views of mountains and valleys, you will also see the Trans-Alaskan Pipeline System (TAPS), one of the largest pipeline systems, transporting thousands of gallons of oil from Prudhoe Bay to Valdez. Upon reaching the Arctic Circle, one of the five markers of latitude (Tropic of Cancer, Tropic of Capricorn, Equator & Antarctic Circle) you will be met with a glorious site.The weather in this region can range from extreme cold in the winter months (September to May) to temperate heat, as high as 90 * Fahrenheit (32 * Celsius) in the summer months. (May to end of August).Hop out and stretch your legs, take a walk and capture photos of this unique location. Enjoy a delicious free hot lunch (Beef Stew and a Sandwich. Vegetarian option is available upon request) provided by our guides while soaking up the remote surroundings and learning about the history and geology of this very special area. You'll learn interesting facts about the cultures of the Indigenous people, whom have inhabited this remote area for more than 9.000 years. After around 1 hour of sightseeing, enjoy flipping through your photos with your official Arctic Circle Certificate in hand. Sit back and enjoy the journey back to Fairbanks on this one of a kind trip. With your camera filled with photos and an official Arctic Circle certificate in hand to show off to your friends and family back home, relax on the drive back to Fairbanks.
Northern Lights and Chena Hot Springs Tour from Fairbanks
Dress in warm winter layers before being picked up from your Fairbanks or North Pole hotel and transported to Chena Hot Springs Resort, located roughly 60 miles (97 kilometers) northeast of Fairbanks. On your 1.5-hour drive, keep your eyes peeled on the passing landscape for wildlife that might include a moose, beaver or fox.Once you arrive at Chena Hot Springs Resort, enjoy an array of activities as you wait for the prime time to view the northern lights. First, follow your guide to the Aurora Ice Museum, which is crafted from more than 1,000 tons of ice and snow. Kept at a cool 25 degrees F (-7 degrees C), the museum houses intricate ice sculptures created by world- champion ice carvers Steve and Heather Brice. Their two-story observation tower includes a circular staircase, life-size jousters on horseback, an ice outhouse and more. If you’d like, purchase a drink served in an ice-carved martini glass inside the museum’s bar, where you can relax on caribou fur–covered stools and warm your hands by the ice fireplace.After wandering through the cool museum, don your bathing suit and enjoy entrance to the resort’s legendary namesake hot springs. The revitalizing mineral water lake soothes muscles with its warm temperatures, which averages 106 degrees F (41 degrees C) year-round. You can also soak under the stars in an outdoor hot tub, or head indoors for the heated pool. Between your evening activities, you can always slip away to the Aurora Café or the historic Chena Hot Springs Resort Restaurant, where you can purchase meals, snacks or beverages. When the conditions are right, bundle up and join your expert guide for a small-group outing to view the aurora borealis. Your guide leads the small group around Chena Hot Springs, one of the best places on earth to witness the green and purple illuminations loop across the night sky. Wait and witness the celestial wonder with hot beverages in the late evening, when viewing opportunities are the highest. The lights are also visible inside the cafe's Aurora room, which serves as a comfortable and warm location for viewings. After taking in the northern lights, your guide will return you to your hotel along with a personalized certificate commemorating your viewing experience and time at Chena Hot Springs Resort.
Arctic Circle and Northern Lights Tour from Fairbanks
We begin our 14-hour long journey to the Arctic Circle with a convenient pick up at any hotel or address inside the city limits of Fairbanks or North Pole. Settle into your seat and relax on the 200 mile (322 km) journey down the back roads of Interior Alaska. We provide free snacks and drinks to ensure your utmost comfort in our climate-controlled vans. Take a trip back in time as you travel down the Dalton Highway. Featured on the TV show Ice Road Truckers, the Dalton Highway (technically Alaska Route 11) runs north-south through Alaska, nearly all the way to the Arctic Ocean, and parallels the Trans-Alaska Pipeline. It’s one of the most isolated roads in the United States and provides some beautiful Alaskan scenery for you to enjoy during the ride. Enjoy the journey across the Yukon River, as you catch a glimpse of the wildlife that inhabits Sub-Arctic Alaska. With sweeping views of mountains and valleys, you will also see the Trans-Alaskan Pipeline System (TAPS), one of the largest pipeline systems, transporting thousands of gallons of oil from Prudhoe Bay to Valdez. You'll have the chance to get out for quick photos. Then a bit further down the road, stop for another photo op at Finger Mountain, where views of the alpine tundra await. Upon reaching the Arctic Circle, one of the five markers of latitude, (Tropic of Cancer, Tropic of Capricorn, Equator and Antarctic Circle), at which the sun never rises during winter solstice and never sets during summer solstice, you will be met with a glorious site. Hop out and stretch your legs, take a short walk and and learn some interesting facts about the cultures of the Indigenous people whom have inhabited this remote area for more than 9.000 years. Your guide will set out free sandwiches, coffee, hot chocolate and tea for you to sip while you take in your surroundings. At this point, it'll be about two to three hours before midnight — start watching for the Northern Lights, which hopefully Mother Nature won’t keep to herself on the night of your tour. If they appear, your driver will pull over at a few different locations, so you have plenty of time to snap photos and stare up in wonder at this natural phenomenon. (No guarantee) Your guide can explain what causes this mystifying and incredible atmospheric event. We hope you understand that we cannot guarantee a natural phenomena like the Northern Lights or a clear sky. Therefore we are not able to give out refunds in case of the non occurrence of the Aurora or a cloud covered sky Then hop back in your tour vehicle to start the return journey to Fairbanks. Free unlimited beverages and other snacks are provided. Your tour ends with hotel drop-off in the early morning hours of the next day.
Northern Lights and Arctic Circle Day Trip from Fairbanks
After pickup from your Fairbanks hotel, your day trip begins as you head to the Arctic Circle, where explorers have been venturing for centuries, drawn by the power of planet Earth. Stop to take pictures and receive a 'Cross the Circle!' certificate when you get there. Continue past the Trans-Alaska Pipeline, one of the world's largest pipelines, stretching more than 800 miles (1,287 km) across Alaska. Learn about the incredible engineering of this crude oil pipeline and the building process of this epic land-crawling beast, and judge for yourself its impact on the landscape around it.Next, head to the mighty Yukon River to take a walk along the riverbank and gaze at the scenic landscape. Then it's up to the high plateau of Finger Mountain, where you have a chance to see wildlife such as moose, foxes, bears, and perhaps even a mysterious lynx, if you're lucky. Up on the mountain, enjoy some sandwiches, sweets, and hot drinks. Then travel back toward Fairbanks at night, hoping for a sighting of Aurora Borealis, aka the Northern Lights. This natural phenomenon is caused by the collision of energetic charged particles with atoms high in the atmosphere, the result of which is an otherworldly display of light.Your tour ends when you arrive back in Fairbanks at dawn.
Arctic Circle Full-Day Adventure from Fairbanks
On this extraordinary day trip, you will have the chance to cross the Arctic Circle and enjoy stunning views of Alaska as you've never seen it before. Begin the day with hotel pickup and travel to the Trans-Alaska-Pipeline, where you'll catch glimpse of one of the world's largest pipelines. Learn about the incredible engineering and building of this crude oil pipeline, an epic land-crawling beast.After a short visit to the pipeline, stop for breakfast at a rustic truck stop and then continue your journey across the mighty Yukon River. Arrive at Finger Mountain, where you can enjoy a beautiful hike on a spectacular high plateau far above the treeline.Finally, arrive at the Arctic Circle. You can have your picture taken in front of the famous Arctic Circle Sign, and you will receive your very own Arctic Circle Certificate! Venture back across the Yukon River, where you'll have the chance to walk right up to its mighty banks. You will have the opportunity to purchase dinner at Yukon Camp before checking out the Joy Alaska Arctic Circle Trading Post. You will arrive back in Fairbanks around 10pm.
Alaskan Heritage Tour in Fairbanks
After pickup from your Fairbanks hotel, your guide will take you to the Morris Thompson Cultural and Visitor Center, located on the banks of the Chena River in downtown Fairbanks. Named after an Alaska native and political leader, this community center celebrates native Alaskan culture and natural history through interesting exhibits, indigenous art and tools and life-sized panoramas depicting Alaska’s wildlife and landscapes throughout the seasons. After about an hour here, head to University of Alaska Museum of the North, whose immersive exhibits tell the story of Alaska’s natural, artistic and cultural heritage. Spend two hours exploring the botanical, geological, zoological and cultural collections to gain an understanding of the past, present and future issues unique to this northern region.Next, stop by the Yukon Quest Log Cabin, which houses the Alaskan headquarters of the Yukon Quest International Sled Dog Race, a grueling 1,000-mile (1,609-km) race between Fairbanks and Whitehorse. Browse dog-mushing memorabilia and purchase any souvenirs from their store to take home with you.Your guide will then take you to Pioneer Park, a 44-acre (109-hectare) park located along the Chena River that was opened in 1967 to celebrate the centennial of the Alaska Purchase. This park features many museums and attractions that commemorate early Alaskan history, such as Gold Rush Town, comprised of 35 restored buildings from the Gold Rush era; the SS Nenana, the world's second-longest wooden-hulled ship that carried passengers and cargo along the Chena River in the mid 1900s; and the Tanana Valley Railroad Museum, featuring the oldest working steam locomotive in Alaska. After this fascinating Alaskan cultural and historical experience, you’ll be taken back to your hotel.