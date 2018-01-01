Talkeetna Backcountry Rail & Float with Transport from Anchorage

Your 10-hour nature tour from Anchorage begins with hotel pickup by van and a 2.5 hour drive to Talkeetna. Once you arrive in the quaint town of Talkeetna, you will check in to ride the Alaska Railroad. The Hurricane Turn is one of America’s last flag-stop trains — so named because locals who want to ride walk up to the track and wave the train down with a flag. Hop aboard for a short train trip into the backcountry, where your guide will ready the raft. You will be led on a short walk down to the Susitna River, fed with glacier runoff, to board your raft. Settle in for a leisurely float down the 15th-largest river in the US. You’re not likely to encounter rapids on this river — instead, kick back and enjoy the quiet and Alaska’s wild nature. Go with the flow as you gaze at the flora and fauna around you, including humungous ferns that tower above 8 feet tall and moose idling by the river. Eagles swoop overhead and salmon spring from the serene waters. Keep your camera ready for the occasional bear stopping by to pick up some fish for dinner. Once your hunger sets in, it will be time for an idyllic lunch break on one of the river’s sand islands. Choose (during the booking process) from BLT, Salmon Salad, Veggie, or Pulled Pork and all include homemade cookies, chips, water, and come on a freshly made bun. Then continue on the last leg of this beautiful nature journey, floating on the Susitna for another 12 miles back to Talkeetna. You’ll reach the shore at approximately 4pm, just in time for the van ride back to your hotel in Anchorage. Please note: This tour is available June 1 through September 1. Summer days are often quite warm, but a breeze on glacial rivers can be chilly. Please bring a sweater or jacket and a hat, camera and sunglasses. Fall days can be very chilly, so plan accordingly and dress with layers. This tour is not handicapped-accessible, and not appropriate for children under 8 years old.