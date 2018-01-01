Welcome to Talkeetna
The name Talkeetna comes from the Athabascan language, and means 'Place of Many Gift Stores.' Kidding! It actually means 'Riverside food cache,' but we think our jokey take works, as 'downtown' Talkeetna is a strip of gift shops, guide services, restaurants and old-school saloons. And it's awesome: artsy, playful, infused with community spirit, but also self-aware enough to market itself to the thousands who come here seeking a view of Denali and a dip in the funky energy that permeates the mountain's main climbing base.
Top experiences in Talkeetna
Amazing hotels and hostels
We've pre-picked the best hotels, hostels and bed and breakfasts to make your stay as enjoyable as possible.
Talkeetna activities
Denali (Mt. McKinley) Bush Plane Tour from Anchorage
After pickup from your Anchorage hotel, you’ll be taken on a scenic 2-hour drive to the quaint town of Talkeetna. Once there, your guide will take you to lunch in the town (included) and then you will board a bush plane for your 1-hour flightseeing tour of Mt Denali (formerly Mt McKinley). Soar high above the granite peaks, cascading icefalls, canyons and glaciers of Denali National Park. You’ll be awed by the Great Gorge of Ruth Glacier, filled with a 4,000-foot thick (1,220-meter) river of ice. The depth of this glacier combined with the height of the towering cliffs create an abyss that is deeper than the Grand Canyon! In fact, this is one of the deepest gorges in the world. Throughout your flight, capture photos of the Don Sheldon amphitheater, snow-capped peaks, intense blue melt-water pools and cascading icefalls, and enjoy informative commentary from your expert pilot about the surrounding wildlife and geological interests. Then experience a glacier landing! Land on a river of ice for an unparalleled viewing of these majestic rock and ice formations.
Denali Experience Flightseeing Tour
View the vertical rise of Denali starting at its base of around 2000 fee mean sea level to over 20,320 feet. Witness an 18,320-foot mountain on this flight. Take in the flowing river of the Ruth Glacier, the renowned Sheldon Amphitheater (glacier landings often done here), the Great Gorge with its mile high granite walls - the world's deepest, and the intense blue melt water pools that dot the glaciers. Include a Glacier Landing: Choose the 1.5 hour glacier landing option to experience landing atop a glacier. You could search the world over and not find glaciers like the ones in Denali National Park. Standing beneath the towering mountains, you realize their immense scale and get a sense of the place that draws people from all over the globe. Imagine standing in a quiet world of snow and ice, hearing an airplane approach and land on the slopes beneath. Your perspective on the size and grandeur of our planet will expand with this experience. Denali Experience Tour Highlights: The Blue Flight Route Denali flightseeing tour that only takes 1 hour or 1.5 hours for the glacier landing Talkeetna's three rivers: the Talkeetna, Susitna and Chulitna Peterville's famous mining district or Cash Creek Tokosha Mountains The winding Tokositna Glacier Famous Don Sheldon Amphitheater Great Gorge - the world's deepest Moose's Tooth, Broken Tooth and Mt. Dickey Ruth Ice Fall Terminus of the Ruth Glacier and the bubbling spring
Northern Lights Overnight Tour with Dog Sledding
The Northern Lights Overnight Itinerary (subject to change based on conditions and time of year): Dog Sledding with Dallas Seavey Racing - a professional Iditarod kennel that excels and dog care and racing. Group dinner at a local eatery in Talkeetna (D) Aurora Presentation at our accommodation in Talkeetna Aurora hunting with your guide (snowshoeing when conditions allow) Overnight Talkeetna (shared bath in historic Roadhouse) Group Breakfast in Talkeetna (B) This itinerary is fully guided by a LOCAL Alaskan and expert tour guide. You will learn about dog sledding, our official State sport, as well as the Aurora Borealis (northern lights). This tour operates in most weather conditions, so spotting the Aurora is never guaranteed. We also strongly urge you to dress for the Alaskan winter. If you need help, please contact the operator after you book your tour. This is very important! If you are cold, you will not be able to enjoy the activities. It will be colder than you expect! A rental gear program is available! SPECIAL NOTE: When there is no snow, dog sledding will be done cart style, and snowshoeing will not be necessary, although aurora hunting will still happen.
Alaska Brewery and Railroad Experience from Anchorage
The fun begins in Anchorage as your board an Alaskan Railroad train for the 3-hour journey to Talkeetna. A delicious breakfast is available for purchase, or just sit back, relax and enjoy the view. This is the perfect opportunity to look for wildlife out the window as you ride through the countryside. At Talkeetna Station, in the shadow of famous Denali, meet up with your expert local guide and begin the beer pilgrimage. First, enjoy a private tour of Denali Brewing Company, the second-largest brewery in the state. After sampling some of the goods it’s time to head 75 miles south to the Mat-Su Valley while enjoying a delicious packed lunch provided by the Talkeetna Roadhouse. Depending on the day of the tour, next up is a stop at either Arkose Brewery in Palmer or Bearpaw River Brewing Company in Wasilla. Both options are located between the majestic peaks of the Chugach and Talkeenta Mountains and are thriving small communities. In Eagle River, a small community near Anchorage, sits one of Alaska’s newest breweries, Odd Man Rush Brewing. Themed after the local love of hockey, this stop offers a chance to meet the owners, taste the product and learn about the place’s history. The last stop on this tour is at Resolution Brewing Company, popular for it’s small batch high quality ales. Return to Anchorage at the end of the day.
Talkeetna Backcountry Rail & Float with Transport from Anchorage
Your 10-hour nature tour from Anchorage begins with hotel pickup by van and a 2.5 hour drive to Talkeetna. Once you arrive in the quaint town of Talkeetna, you will check in to ride the Alaska Railroad. The Hurricane Turn is one of America’s last flag-stop trains — so named because locals who want to ride walk up to the track and wave the train down with a flag. Hop aboard for a short train trip into the backcountry, where your guide will ready the raft. You will be led on a short walk down to the Susitna River, fed with glacier runoff, to board your raft. Settle in for a leisurely float down the 15th-largest river in the US. You’re not likely to encounter rapids on this river — instead, kick back and enjoy the quiet and Alaska’s wild nature. Go with the flow as you gaze at the flora and fauna around you, including humungous ferns that tower above 8 feet tall and moose idling by the river. Eagles swoop overhead and salmon spring from the serene waters. Keep your camera ready for the occasional bear stopping by to pick up some fish for dinner. Once your hunger sets in, it will be time for an idyllic lunch break on one of the river’s sand islands. Choose (during the booking process) from BLT, Salmon Salad, Veggie, or Pulled Pork and all include homemade cookies, chips, water, and come on a freshly made bun. Then continue on the last leg of this beautiful nature journey, floating on the Susitna for another 12 miles back to Talkeetna. You’ll reach the shore at approximately 4pm, just in time for the van ride back to your hotel in Anchorage. Please note: This tour is available June 1 through September 1. Summer days are often quite warm, but a breeze on glacial rivers can be chilly. Please bring a sweater or jacket and a hat, camera and sunglasses. Fall days can be very chilly, so plan accordingly and dress with layers. This tour is not handicapped-accessible, and not appropriate for children under 8 years old.
Talkeetna Zipline Adventure from Anchorage
Start your day with pickup at your Anchorage hotel and head off to your zipline adventure in Talkeetna, a historic railroad town and popular gateway to the wilderness. Your guide will fill you in on Talkeetna’s vibrant history of gold mining and mountaineers and other quirky characters over lunch in town. The region’s tall, rugged mountains, gently flowing rivers and abundant wildlife make it a nature sightseeing haven. And one of the best ways to see an exciting overview of it is by soaring through the air on a zipline. After a basic orientation, head to the scenic mountains above town and strap into your zipline gear. For the next couple hours, you’ll have a bird’s-eye view as you fly from one platform to the next. Zip across nine lines, zooming through the canopy. Wiggle across three suspension bridges and step down a spiral staircase for different perspectives on the nature surrounding you. The pace blends speed with time to absorb the scenery. After zooming across a zipline, take a few moments on the platform to enjoy the views of of Mt Denali (formerly Mt McKinley) and the expansive Alaska Range. Listen as your informative local guide reveals insights about the native flora and fauna below. Then continue on to the next portion of the adventure, and more views of ravines, ponds and the Chulitna and Susitna Valleys. Don’t forget your camera, as there will be plenty of opportunity for postcard-worthy shots of this awe-inspiring region. At the end of an adventure-filled day, relax on the van ride back to Anchorage, complete with drop-off at your hotel. Please note: Sturdy footwear is required. We also recommend rain gear, as the tour will go rain or shine. This tour is not handicapped-accessible. The minimum age for the tour is 10 years old. Participants must weigh no less than 90 pounds and no more than 270 pounds.