Alaska Bear Country Day Trip to Katmai or Lake Clark by Airplane

Looking for an amazing wilderness experience with wild Alaskan brown bears? You’ll get one on this 6-hour tour to one of the most astonishing places in Alaska. From the airport in Homer, you’ll fly in a small 6-seater plane over rugged coastline dotted with glaciers and volcanoes on the way to either Katmai National Park or Lake Clark National Park. It takes up to 1.5 hours to reach Katmai and up to 45 minutes to reach Lake Clark, depending on weather conditions.When your plane lands, you’ll be in the middle of the world’s largest population concentration of brown bears! Your guide will give a safety briefing and tips for interacting with the bears before setting out.Follow your guide along the same trails and riverbanks that the bears call home. Be amazed as you watch bears grazing on sedge grass, playing together, digging up clams, fishing, courting and mating. No barriers, fences or platforms separate you from the bears and other wildlife on this truly wild tour. You might spot wolves, foxes, harbor seals, sea otters, eagles and many other birds during the outing. The tour provides an amazing wildlife experience for photographers, naturalists, national-park enthusiasts and anyone who enjoys spending time in a beautiful wild environment. You must be able to walk at an easy to moderate pace for three miles in three hours on mostly level terrain. It is recommended to bring an energy-boosting snack to eat during the tour. Due to the sensitive environment, fish products are not allowed and meat products are discouraged. You’ll want to carry a well-equipped day pack with necessities such as binoculars; camera and extra battery/memory card; insect repellent; sunscreen, hat and sunglasses; water bottle and warm waterproof clothing. Please see Additional Info for more details.