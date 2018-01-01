Welcome to Homer
Hearing travelers’ tales, you half expect to find lotus-eaters and mermaids lounging about. At first, though, Homer’s appeal isn't evident. It sprawls and is choked with tourists, it lacks legendary hikes and it has a windswept waterfront that makes kayaking a slog. And then there’s the Homer Spit – a tourist trap you may love to hate.
Stick around, however, and Homer will make you a believer. For one thing, there’s that panorama, and the promise that it holds. And the vibe: the town is a magnet for radicals, artists and folks disillusioned with mainstream society, who’ve formed a critical mass here, dreaming up a sort of utopian vision for their city, and striving – with grins on their faces – to enact it.
The day begins at Homer Airport, where you'll sign a acknowledgement of risks form, receive a safety briefing. Then take to the skies on a fantastic 45-min. to 90-min. flight, depending on what National park you visit. You will fly over inlets, mountains, volcanoes, and glaciers. On a clear day, you can see up to 10 volcanoes.Land on the wild beach of Katmai National Park or Lake Clark National Park and walk about a mile or two from the beach through grassy meadow or river to different vantage points to observe bears in their natural habitat. Watch them play, mate, eat clams, sedges and later in the summer fish for salmon -- a truly majestic experience! After three hours or more with the bears, board the plane for the return flight to Homer, again enjoying 45 min or 90 min of the best flight-seeing Alaska has to offer. The entire trip takes either 4.5 or 7 hours.
