Complete UAE Tour from Dubai

The tour commence with a visit to the old city of Dubai, where you see the historical sites of pre-oil period that are still preserved,that includes the Bastakiya, Fahidi and the Souk al Khabeer. The tour continue in the old city of Dubai to see the spice and gold market. Passing through ancient city to arrive at the most modern high-tech city, the modern Dubai. We stop at the Burj Khalifa - the tallest building on earth, Burj Al Arab - first 7 star hotel in the world, Palm Island, the famous Jumeirah beach. We move towards to the emirate of Sharjah. The state of Sharjah is known as the cultural capital of UAE, it is home to millions of expatriates. The beautiful green city has structured with magnificent Islamic modern architectural, which is indeed a great replica of ancient palaces. We would make a photo stop at the pearl monument, king Faisal mosque, blue souk, cultural square.The tale of the two cities (sharjah and Ajman) will be incomplete without paying a visit to the smallest Emirate of Ajman, blessed with long stretch of blue waters and white sandy beaches is indeed worth to see. Soon we enter into the emirate of Um al Quwain you will experience the country side of UAE, where you can observe the traditional Bedouin life and culture. The emirates is a hub for the tourists from various parts of the world known among the beach holiday makers.Our next visit to the Ras Al Khaimah, the emirate is surrounded by high rise mountains and its valley are developed to some of world most beautiful residential areas. The emirates have a few building material manufacturing units which are known all around the world. We drive through a the long stretched roads from Dhaid to reach the distant Emirate of the Federation, state of Fujairah and take a take stop at the traditional Bedouin Friday market of Fujairah. The drive continue through our national highway to reach the capital city of UAE – Abu Dhabi. A detailed visit to the marvelous monument the Sheikh Zayed Grand mosque. It is such as resplendent piece of glorious architecture that make you to forget the long drive that took you to the capital. On the way to Abu Dhabi we will make a stop at Yas Island to see the Ferrari world, drive through the presidential palace and Heritage village . Based on the guest interest we visit the traditional bazaar, where guest can see a variety Arabian palm dates.Finally enjoy the sky scrapers of Modern Dubai to see the Burj Khalifa, Burj Al Arab photostop, Palm Islands, Al Fahidi street, upcoming developments