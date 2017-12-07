Welcome to Ras Al Khaimah
Growth has been exponential in RAK in recent years, resulting in a free-trade zone, an artificial island with luxury resorts, new leisure facilities and a mountain road offering glorious views. Most of the development is based in an area called Al Hamra, some 15km south of RAK City.
In RAK City itself, the pearly-white and multidomed Sheikh Zayed Mosque overlooks the Al Qawasim Corniche, a paved promenade with kiosks, benches and restaurants fronting the creek.
RAK is also the gateway to the magnificent Musandam Peninsula, an enclave of Oman.
Top experiences in Ras Al Khaimah
Recent articles
Ras Al Khaimah activities
Ras Al Khaimah: Afternoon Desert Safari and BBQ Dinner
Escape the heat and hassle of Ras Al Khaimah’s urban center on an afternoon and evening desert safari by 4WD vehicle.Following a pick-up from your hotel, relax in the air-conditioned off-road vehicle. Head to the desert dunes that surrounds the city, and admire views of the barren yet enchanting landscape on the way. Stop at a traditional camel farm to see herds of the magnificent hump-backed herbivores. Learn about the different types of camels commonly seen in the desert around Ras Al Khaimah.Continue across the desert plains in your 4WD vehicle, and arrive at a campsite where Arabic coffee and dates are offered as a welcome. Climb on the back of a camel for an optional guided tour around the encampment. Get a henna tattoo design on your hands or feet. Watch a traditional Tanourah folk dance, and feast on a delicious barbecue dinner.After dinner, smoke a shisha (Arabic water pipe) if you wish, and watch a live belly-dance performance. Relax under a canopy of twinkling stars, and enjoy an experience that could be straight out of “One Thousand and One Nights.”
Private Full-Day Ras Al Khaimah Guided City Tour
From mountains, deserts and ancient cultural sites to beaches, mangroves, water sports and more. Ras Al Khaimah is a truly unforgettable Arabian experience. This full day city tour includes a selection of the city’s best loved places. Drive through Al Marjan Island, a man-made island set against the picturesque backdrop of the Arabian Peninsula enclosed by the Yanis and Jais Mountains and to the Al Wadi Equestrian Adventure Centre which is located in the middle of a nature reserve, which will gift you with a cherished memory of authentic Arabian culture. It is followed by a visit to Jazirat Al Hamra, an abandoned fishing village since the 1960's. Then onwards to Al Hamra Marina and enjoy a photographic stop of an area that comprises 200 berths home to motor boats and yachts. We continue to drive to Mina Al Arab to view the peaceful mangroves, flamingos and others before reaching Corniche Al Qawassim to enjoy stunning views and savor exquisite Arabic cuisine. Then to the scenic location of Dhayah Fort which offers wonderful sights of the mountains and the sea. Dhayah Fort is a strategic military fortification that played a major role in the history of the UAE. Then we head to visit RAK Heritage Mohammed Bin Salim Mosque before continuing to RAK National Museum, a fort that was the residence of the ruling family until the early 1960's. Last but not least, a drive through the fish market to explore the Old Souk where one finds everything from ancient handicrafts to day to day items.
Sunset Camel Ride Including BBQ Dinner From Ras Al Khaimah
A short drive to the edge of the desert after picking you up by A/C vehicle from any location in Ras Al Khaima around 3pm. Embark on your trip on the Camel back as the Bedouin will guide you through the mysterious Dunes, along the trek you will see the Flora and Fauna of the Desert and if lucky, desert Foxes, or desert Gerbils that are most famous for looking like mini kangaroos. enjoy the ride for 45 minutes and two stops to take the memorable picture furthermore the magical sunset into the heart of the desert and you never seen before. Back to the Bedouin oasis to enjoy your delicious BBQ dinner and drinks. That's not all as now you are ready to relax, gaze the sky and enjoy watching the evening show of Tanoura , Belly dancer and fire show while smoking Shisha.Soft drinks are available all the time during the ride.
Dubai Top 5 Tour from RAK City
Your tour begins with a visit to Saga World Dubai, a standalone mall which displays and presents nothing but the finest masterpieces that the human hand can create. It is the only mall that compares to a museum, yet allows the connoisseur to choose articles for purchase. Your journey will continue on a traditional boat which will cruise alongside the Mina Seyahi lagoon and Dubai Marina, the largest man-made marina in the world. The area is also called ‘a city within a city’ that delights residents with its cosmopolitan, free-spirited atmosphere and unique, invigorating lifestyle. You will then be driven to ‘Palm Jumeirah’, the largest man-made island in the world, for a photo stop opposite the luxurious Atlantis The Palm hotel, a magnificent oceanic tribute to a mythological age. You will also have the opportunity to visit one of the most authentic Islamic marketplaces in Dubai, Souk Al Bahar. This venue is an Arabesque shopping mall and entertainment destination located in the heart of Downtown Dubai, on the Old Town Island. Following that, you will be escorted to Burj Khalifa, where you can enjoy a breathtaking, unobstructed 360 degree view of the city, desert and ocean at ‘At the Top’. Prepare yourself for the heady delights and panoramic views of a dancing fountain in Dubai’s most desirable dining destination and end the experience over a sumptuous fusion buffet dinner at the Armani hotel.
Complete UAE Tour from Dubai
The tour commence with a visit to the old city of Dubai, where you see the historical sites of pre-oil period that are still preserved,that includes the Bastakiya, Fahidi and the Souk al Khabeer. The tour continue in the old city of Dubai to see the spice and gold market. Passing through ancient city to arrive at the most modern high-tech city, the modern Dubai. We stop at the Burj Khalifa - the tallest building on earth, Burj Al Arab - first 7 star hotel in the world, Palm Island, the famous Jumeirah beach. We move towards to the emirate of Sharjah. The state of Sharjah is known as the cultural capital of UAE, it is home to millions of expatriates. The beautiful green city has structured with magnificent Islamic modern architectural, which is indeed a great replica of ancient palaces. We would make a photo stop at the pearl monument, king Faisal mosque, blue souk, cultural square.The tale of the two cities (sharjah and Ajman) will be incomplete without paying a visit to the smallest Emirate of Ajman, blessed with long stretch of blue waters and white sandy beaches is indeed worth to see. Soon we enter into the emirate of Um al Quwain you will experience the country side of UAE, where you can observe the traditional Bedouin life and culture. The emirates is a hub for the tourists from various parts of the world known among the beach holiday makers.Our next visit to the Ras Al Khaimah, the emirate is surrounded by high rise mountains and its valley are developed to some of world most beautiful residential areas. The emirates have a few building material manufacturing units which are known all around the world. We drive through a the long stretched roads from Dhaid to reach the distant Emirate of the Federation, state of Fujairah and take a take stop at the traditional Bedouin Friday market of Fujairah. The drive continue through our national highway to reach the capital city of UAE – Abu Dhabi. A detailed visit to the marvelous monument the Sheikh Zayed Grand mosque. It is such as resplendent piece of glorious architecture that make you to forget the long drive that took you to the capital. On the way to Abu Dhabi we will make a stop at Yas Island to see the Ferrari world, drive through the presidential palace and Heritage village . Based on the guest interest we visit the traditional bazaar, where guest can see a variety Arabian palm dates.Finally enjoy the sky scrapers of Modern Dubai to see the Burj Khalifa, Burj Al Arab photostop, Palm Islands, Al Fahidi street, upcoming developments
Ras Al Khaimah Half-Day Guided City Tour
This half day city tour includes a drive through Al Marjan Island, a man-made island set against the picturesque backdrop of the Arabian Peninsula enclosed by the Yanis and Jais Mountains. Al Marjan Island is truly a luxury destination. It is followed by a drive through Al Hamra Village and a visit to Jazirat Al Hamra, an abandoned fishing village since the 1960's. A scenic location with wonderful view of the mountains and the sea, the Dhayah Fort is a strategic military fortification that played a major role in the history of the UAE. Then onwards to visit RAK Heritage Mohammed Bin Salim Mosque before continuing to RAK National Museum, a fort that was the residence of the ruling family until the early 1960s. Last but not least, a drive through the fish market to explore the Old Souk where one finds everything from ancient handicrafts to day to day use items.