Paralleling the beachfront for about 1km, The Beach at JBR is an open-plan cluster of low-lying, urban-style buildings wrapped around breezy plazas…
Dubai Marina & Palm Jumeirah
Dubai's southernmost districts brim with luxurious beachfront resorts and restaurants, plus some of the city's most glamorous see-and-be-seen nightclubs. Daytime diversions here include strolls along the Dubai Marina waterfront, The Walk at JBR and The Beach at JBR.
Jutting into the Gulf is the Palm Jumeirah (joo-MEE-ruh), an artificial island in the shape of a palm tree and home to more glittering resorts, as well as the Aquaventure water park. Further south lies the rapidly developing site of the World Expo 2020 and theme parks of Dubai Parks & Resorts.
Explore Dubai Marina & Palm Jumeirah
- The Beach at JBR
Paralleling the beachfront for about 1km, The Beach at JBR is an open-plan cluster of low-lying, urban-style buildings wrapped around breezy plazas…
- JBR Beach
This clean, wonderful playground has plenty of facilities, including showers, toilets and changing rooms housed in distinctive panelled pods. Kids can…
- Fairmont The Palm Beach Club
Views of the mainland skyline are one of the most memorable aspects of a day at this family-orientated club at the swish Fairmont Hotel. Parents get to…
- Cayan Tower
Stretching skyward for 307m, it may not be the tallest residential tower in the Dubai Marina, but it's certainly a building with twist: a 90-degree spiral…
- CClub Mina
Set along 500m of private beach, this club is a family favourite thanks to its five pools (including a shaded one for kids), a children's club and a water…
- Lost Chambers Aquarium
Rare albino alligators Ali and Blue are the latest stars in this fantastic labyrinth of underwater halls, enclosures and fish tanks that re-creates the…
- Elephant Clock
If you don’t know the story behind it, you might wonder why people are taking so many pictures of an ornamental elephant. But when you learn it’s a…
- The Walk at JBR
In a city of air-conditioned malls, this attractive outdoor shopping and dining promenade was an immediate hit when it opened in 2008, originally to meet…
- Pier 7
Linked to the Dubai Marina Mall via a glass-encased walkway, this circular tower gets its name from the seven restaurants – from Asian to international –…
Top attractions
These are our favorite local haunts, touristy spots, and hidden gems throughout Dubai Marina & Palm Jumeirah.
