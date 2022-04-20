Dubai's southernmost districts brim with luxurious beachfront resorts and restaurants, plus some of the city's most glamorous see-and-be-seen nightclubs. Daytime diversions here include strolls along the Dubai Marina waterfront, The Walk at JBR and The Beach at JBR.

Jutting into the Gulf is the Palm Jumeirah (joo-MEE-ruh), an artificial island in the shape of a palm tree and home to more glittering resorts, as well as the Aquaventure water park. Further south lies the rapidly developing site of the World Expo 2020 and theme parks of Dubai Parks & Resorts.