Deira
Multicultural Deira (dare-uh) feels like a cross between Cairo and Karachi. Dusty, crowded and chaotic, Deira is one of Dubai's oldest and most charismatic neighbourhoods and a world away from modern Dubai.
Along the Creek, colourful wooden dhows (traditional cargo boats) engage in the time-tested trading of goods destined for Iran, Sudan and other locales. Nearby, the bustling souqs (markets) are atmospheric ancestors of today’s malls, where you can sip sugary tea and haggle for bargains with traders whose families have tended the same shop for generations.
Explore Deira
- Gold Souq
All that glitters is gold (and occasionally silver) along this covered arcade where dozens of shops overflow with every kind of jewelry imaginable, from…
- Spice Souq
Steps from the Deira Old Souk abra station, the sound of Arabic chatter bounces around the lanes of this small covered market as vendors work hard to…
- Dhow Wharfage
Stroll down the Creek for photogenic close-ups of dozens of brightly coloured dhows docked next to the Deira souqs that load and unload everything from…
- Al Mamzar Beach Park
This lushly landscaped beach park consists of a string of five lovely sandy sweeps and comes with plenty of infrastructure, including a swimming pool,…
- Heritage House
Closed for renovation until the end of 2019, this 1890 courtyard house once belonged to Sheikh Ahmed Bin Dalmouk, a wealthy pearl merchant and founder of…
- Covered Souq
Despite the name, this souq is not really covered at all; rather it's an amorphous warren of narrow lanes criss-crossing a few square blocks roughly…
- PPerfume Souq
Several blocks with a preponderance of perfume shops hardly warrants the title ‘souq’, yet these stores sell a staggering range of Middle Eastern attars:…
- Museum of the Poet Al Oqaili
In 1923 this beautifully restored home tucked into the narrow lanes on the edge of the Spice Souq became the home of Saudi-born Mubarak Bin Al Oqaili …
- Naif Market
The historic Naif Souq was burned down in 2008 and replaced by this mall-style version, albeit fronted by arabesque arches. It is especially popular with…
