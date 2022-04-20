Multicultural Deira (dare-uh) feels like a cross between Cairo and Karachi. Dusty, crowded and chaotic, Deira is one of Dubai's oldest and most charismatic neighbourhoods and a world away from modern Dubai.

Along the Creek, colourful wooden dhows (traditional cargo boats) engage in the time-tested trading of goods destined for Iran, Sudan and other locales. Nearby, the bustling souqs (markets) are atmospheric ancestors of today’s malls, where you can sip sugary tea and haggle for bargains with traders whose families have tended the same shop for generations.