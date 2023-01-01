Ancient Egypt gets a Dubai-style makeover at this lavishly designed hotel, residential, restaurant and shopping complex, complete with pyramids, hieroglyphs and statues of Ramses and Anubis. The best time to visit is during the sound-and-light-show that kicks off nightly at 9.30pm (September to May). In the cooler months, free outdoor movie screenings take over the Rooftop Gardens on Sunday nights at 8.30pm.

Wafi City was created in the 1990s and was one of the emirate's first new modern districts that combined entertainment, leisure, shopping and living.