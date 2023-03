Truly impressive and truly green, this living wall is touted as the Middle East's largest, measuring some 6m in height and 212m in length. Its green cred is pretty good, as well: the 80,000 (or so) plants are capable of offsetting approximately 4.4 tonnes of carbon dioxide each year.

The Green Wall is located at the heart of Culture Village, a brand new residential and leisure development on the waterfront in Al Jaddaf.