A 12-minute boat ride from Saadiyat Island, this idyllic piece of paradise was awarded a 'Most Luxurious Project in the World' nod by Newsweek and is touted by the island's only tenant, Zaya Nurai Island Resort, as the Maldives of the Middle East. It is indeed a postcard-perfect getaway – a lush, nearly 1-km-sq island with calm beaches, sun-toasted sands and top-end food and amenities to pamper yourself with.

Day passes (book beforehand through the website) include boat transfers and beach and pool access. To use up the food and beverage minimum spend portion of the day pass chill out with a cocktails at the Ginger Mermaid Bar, looking out to sea, and have wood-fired pizza on the beach at Smokin' Pineapple.