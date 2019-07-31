You almost walk away from this five-star urban park feeling like you've visited a museum. Manicured to perfection and full of design-forward and…
Al Bateen & Al Mushrif
The middle portion of Abu Dhabi island is home to the lush, manicured expanse of Umm Al Emarat Park and the Eastern Mangroves area, where it's all about taking to the water and exploring Abu Dhabi's more natural side. The area covers a number of districts, beginning at the swish ongoing redevelopment of Al Bateen Wharf and the busy Al Wahda area with its mall and restaurants, and then tumbling south through Al Mushrif where you'll find the park and the mangrove promenade.
Explore Al Bateen & Al Mushrif
Top attractions
These are our favorite local haunts, touristy spots, and hidden gems throughout Al Bateen & Al Mushrif.
See
Umm Al Emarat Park
You almost walk away from this five-star urban park feeling like you've visited a museum. Manicured to perfection and full of design-forward and…
See
Mangrove National Park
Abu Dhabi's Mangrove National Park covers 19 sq km of protected coastal mangrove forests. A critical link in the coastal ecosystem, mangroves protect…
See
Zayed Heritage Centre
If you're into retro-tastic old museums, don't miss this eclectic, oddball collection of artefacts and personal memorabilia documenting the life of Sheikh…
See
Eastern Mangroves Promenade
The seaward side of Sheikh Zayed Bin Sultan St has been developed into a promenade to rival Abu Dhabi's original downtown Corniche, with a series of…
See
Etihad Modern Art Gallery
The brainchild of Emirati Khalid Seddiq Al Mutawa and German-Syrian Mohammed Khalil Ibrahim, this Al Bateen villa hosts a rotating program of temporary…
See
Hudayriat Beach
The wide strip of soft white sand here is Abu Dhabi's new beach destination. Opened to the public in 2018, this beach is the first phase of Hudayriat…
See
Al Bateen Beach
A big wide strip of compacted sand, good for picnics and a spot of swimming and sunbathing. Umbrellas and loungers can be hired and if you feel like…
See
Capital Gate
Look out the window from many points in Abu Dhabi at night and you could be forgiven for thinking you've had one too many at the bar: reaching skyward in…