Al Bateen & Al Mushrif

The middle portion of Abu Dhabi island is home to the lush, manicured expanse of Umm Al Emarat Park and the Eastern Mangroves area, where it's all about taking to the water and exploring Abu Dhabi's more natural side. The area covers a number of districts, beginning at the swish ongoing redevelopment of Al Bateen Wharf and the busy Al Wahda area with its mall and restaurants, and then tumbling south through Al Mushrif where you'll find the park and the mangrove promenade.

Explore Al Bateen & Al Mushrif

  • Umm Al Emarat Park

    You almost walk away from this five-star urban park feeling like you've visited a museum. Manicured to perfection and full of design-forward and…

  • M

    Mangrove National Park

    Abu Dhabi's Mangrove National Park covers 19 sq km of protected coastal mangrove forests. A critical link in the coastal ecosystem, mangroves protect…

  • Z

    Zayed Heritage Centre

    If you're into retro-tastic old museums, don't miss this eclectic, oddball collection of artefacts and personal memorabilia documenting the life of Sheikh…

  • E

    Eastern Mangroves Promenade

    The seaward side of Sheikh Zayed Bin Sultan St has been developed into a promenade to rival Abu Dhabi's original downtown Corniche, with a series of…

  • E

    Etihad Modern Art Gallery

    The brainchild of Emirati Khalid Seddiq Al Mutawa and German-Syrian Mohammed Khalil Ibrahim, this Al Bateen villa hosts a rotating program of temporary…

  • H

    Hudayriat Beach

    The wide strip of soft white sand here is Abu Dhabi's new beach destination. Opened to the public in 2018, this beach is the first phase of Hudayriat…

  • A

    Al Bateen Beach

    A big wide strip of compacted sand, good for picnics and a spot of swimming and sunbathing. Umbrellas and loungers can be hired and if you feel like…

  • Capital Gate

    Look out the window from many points in Abu Dhabi at night and you could be forgiven for thinking you've had one too many at the bar: reaching skyward in…

