The middle portion of Abu Dhabi island is home to the lush, manicured expanse of Umm Al Emarat Park and the Eastern Mangroves area, where it's all about taking to the water and exploring Abu Dhabi's more natural side. The area covers a number of districts, beginning at the swish ongoing redevelopment of Al Bateen Wharf and the busy Al Wahda area with its mall and restaurants, and then tumbling south through Al Mushrif where you'll find the park and the mangrove promenade.