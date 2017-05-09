Welcome to Lviv
But the secret is out, and those who foresaw that Lviv would become Ukraine’s top tourist attraction are watching their prediction come true. No other city is more geared up for visitors and no other attracts so many of them. Lviv has the best range of hotels in the country, plus hostels, tour agencies, guides and English-language information abound, making this Ukraine's premier destination by a long way.
Top experiences in Lviv
Amazing hotels and hostels
We've pre-picked the best hotels, hostels and bed and breakfasts to make your stay as enjoyable as possible.
Recent articles
Lviv activities
Lviv Undeground Private Walking Tour
Your tour will start in the center of the city and lead you to the most cryptic place, the undergrounds of Lviv. These catacombs are full of mystical fiction, so you will sense the weird and at the same time impressive ambiance of this place. The underground world of Lviv is spread for over 100 km long. Your guide will show you the most thrilling and imposing areas.At first, you will visit the Church of Jesuits and its hidden dungeons. There are imposing frescoes of the XVII century, remains of the protective walls of the XVII century and thrilling engraved sarcophagus of the XVIII century. This sarcophagus invites attention because it has a hang-out wall that means someone tried to move out of this place. After this, you will visit another mysterious and terrifying place – the dungeons of the Dominican Cathedral and the remains of the Prince Lev Castle that was constructed in 1270. You will feel the enigmatic atmosphere of the wooden galleries and see the spacious room with a gibbet that was used for torments at that time. You will also learn more about types of executions and discover how people checked that some women were witches. You will visit the catacombs of the Pharmacy Museum and dungeons of the Transfiguration Church. At the end of the trip, you will discover exciting coffee mining of the Lviv coffee house “Kopalnya Kavy”. This place is extremely popular among tourists because it also has a legend. It says that cacao beans for delicious coffee are extracted right under the café. Don’t miss this breathtaking tour that will give you thrilling and memorable emotions.
Private Lviv Jewish History and Heritage Walking Tour
Meet your guide at the reception of your centrally located Lviv hotel or in front of the Lviv Opera and Ballet Theater and start a comprehensive walking tour of the places related to the Jewish heritage in Lviv.During the tour, an expert guide will introduce you to the rich history of the Jewish community in Lviv. You will find out, when Jews first appeared in this region and how Lviv became the new hospitable house for the European Jews of the 14th century. You will discover that since the end of the XVIII century and until 1939 the Jews were the third part of Lviv population.Then, you will stroll through atmospheric streets and yards of old Jewish Quarter, will learn its order, customs, misfortunes and achievements. Moreover, you will learn about its famous inhabitants of different times, including Sholem Aleichem, who have made great contribution to the cultural development of Lviv. You will walk through the Staroevreiskaya Street and see the ruins of the Golden Roza Synagogue. One of the most beautiful and dramatic city legends is related to this place. Your guide will explain you why there were two different Jewish communities in Lviv and how they were officially united in the XVIII century.You will learn how many synagogues were built in Lviv and how many of the have survived until our times. You will see compactly located significant buildings, places, monuments, modern objects connected to the Lviv Jewish heritage, will feel the Jewish flavor of the city and fall in love with this side of Lviv soul.You may also visit the museum-room “Tracing Galician Jews” (optional). The tour ends in the center of the city.
Private 3-Hour Lviv Panoramic City Tour
The 3-hour tour will start at your centrally located hotel. Traveling by a comfortable bus, you will see the most important and interesting places of the city as well as get acquainted with its centuries-long history and culture. You will take a leisurely stroll through the Market Square – a real symbol of Lviv. Gothic elements, medieval details, narrow houses of the Renaissance period stretched out toward the sky, fountains and City Hall cannot leave anyone indifferent.Next, your bus will take you past the Latin Cathedral and the majestic Cathedral Sv.Yura, which is one of the most beautiful religious treasures of the city. You also will see the Dominican Cathedral, the real pearl of ancient architecture in Lviv, as well as the church of the Jesuits, one of the largest city temples in this fantastic city and the first sample of the baroque style. It is not possible to imagine the history of the city without Lychakiv cemetery that can certainly be called as a unique memorial museum and one of the oldest cemeteries of the country, where a great number of notable people laid to rest in Lviv.During the tour, you will also discover the most luxurious city palace built for the powerful Polish Potocki dynasty. Today, the historical building’s premises are occupied by the European Art Museum, which is a part of the Lviv Picture Gallery. A beautiful 21-meter monument with the unusual composition dedicated to Adam Mickiewicz is one of the most beautiful sight erected to this outstanding Polish romantic poet. Then, following the main tourist thoroughfares of the city, you will pass to a very beautiful majestic construction of Lviv Opera and Ballet Theatre, which is now rightly known as one of the symbols of the city.Admire the stunning views opened from the highest point of the city within the historical complex of Lviv High Castle. You will be able to feel the charm and originality of the ancient city in this picturesque park on Castle Hill. The tour ends back at your hotel or in the city center, where your private tour guide will give you some advice according to your interests on exploring local highlights.
Private Arrival Transfer: Lviv International Airport to Lviv Hotel
Your driver will be waiting for you at the arrival gate, holding your name sign. He will be glad to assist you with your luggage. You will be escorted to your private vehicle and taken to your centrally located Lviv hotel or apartment. See some of the city's sights and get some useful information as you drive through the city.Vehicles are available for a different number of passengers, and are in top visual and technical condition. You can choose a Sedan, a Minivan or Minibus for your transfer.Distance from Lviv International Airport (LWO) to the centrally located Lviv hotels is about 8 km.Please, include the following information when booking: Name of the airlines & flight number Arrival time Name & address of your hotel
Private Departure Transfer: Lviv International Airport from Lviv Hotel
Meet your driver, holding your name sign, at the reception of your hotel at the appointed time. He will be glad to assist you with your luggage. Sit back and relax with stress-free transfer, avoiding the hassle of arranging a taxi at the last minute or traveling by public transport. Vehicles are available for a different number of passengers, and are in top visual and technical condition. You can choose a Sedan, a Minivan or Minibus for your transfer.Distance from the centrally located Lviv hotels to Lviv International Airport (LWO) is about 8 km.Please, include the following information when booking: Name & address of your hotel Pick-up time from the hotel Flight departure details: name of the airlines & flight time and number Your mobile phone
Pochayiv Lavra, Tarakaniv Fort Kremenets, Dubno Private Tour
One of the most interesting day trips from Lviv includes a visit of the attractions of three different regions of the Western Ukraine - Lviv, Rivne and Ternopil. The tour starts early in the morning, when your expert guide and private driver pick you up from you hotel in Liviv. Our first destination of the day is a mysterious Tarakaniv Fort located approximately 100 miles (160 km) from Lviv. It is an abounded fortification construction of the 19th century, which was half-destroyed during the World War II. However, it attracts adventurous from different countries with its mystic ambiance and winding labyrinths. Your guide will tell you legends and secrets about this enchanted place. Not far from Tarakaniv Fort, there is another must-visit place – a cozy town of Dubno. The most significant sight of this city is a splendid Dubno Castle. Constructed in 1492, it is a splendid example of Renaissance architecture. On its territory, you will find numerous expositions of pictures, old coins and weapons and even installations for tortures. Our next stop will be in Kremenets, located 23 miles (37 km) from Dubno. Being a small town, Kremenets however has a rich history and your guide will tell you the most interesting facts about it. You will discover Jesuit Monastery and Collegium in the city center, and admire the panorama of the Castle Hill. The ruins of the Kremenets Castle are situated on a steep hill and the views, opened from the top of it are worth living. The highlight of our journey is a visit of Pochayiv Lavra. This male Orthodox monastery, established in the 13 century, attracts pilgrims from all over the world. You will discover gorgeous Holy Iconsof the Theotokos of Pochayiv and the footprint of Mary. Your guide will tell you interesting facts about the history and present of Pochayiv Lavra. After such an exciting and informative journey, we’ll start our trip back to Lviv, where your driver will drop you off at your hotel.