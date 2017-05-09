Private 3-Hour Lviv Panoramic City Tour

The 3-hour tour will start at your centrally located hotel. Traveling by a comfortable bus, you will see the most important and interesting places of the city as well as get acquainted with its centuries-long history and culture. You will take a leisurely stroll through the Market Square – a real symbol of Lviv. Gothic elements, medieval details, narrow houses of the Renaissance period stretched out toward the sky, fountains and City Hall cannot leave anyone indifferent.Next, your bus will take you past the Latin Cathedral and the majestic Cathedral Sv.Yura, which is one of the most beautiful religious treasures of the city. You also will see the Dominican Cathedral, the real pearl of ancient architecture in Lviv, as well as the church of the Jesuits, one of the largest city temples in this fantastic city and the first sample of the baroque style. It is not possible to imagine the history of the city without Lychakiv cemetery that can certainly be called as a unique memorial museum and one of the oldest cemeteries of the country, where a great number of notable people laid to rest in Lviv.During the tour, you will also discover the most luxurious city palace built for the powerful Polish Potocki dynasty. Today, the historical building’s premises are occupied by the European Art Museum, which is a part of the Lviv Picture Gallery. A beautiful 21-meter monument with the unusual composition dedicated to Adam Mickiewicz is one of the most beautiful sight erected to this outstanding Polish romantic poet. Then, following the main tourist thoroughfares of the city, you will pass to a very beautiful majestic construction of Lviv Opera and Ballet Theatre, which is now rightly known as one of the symbols of the city.Admire the stunning views opened from the highest point of the city within the historical complex of Lviv High Castle. You will be able to feel the charm and originality of the ancient city in this picturesque park on Castle Hill. The tour ends back at your hotel or in the city center, where your private tour guide will give you some advice according to your interests on exploring local highlights.