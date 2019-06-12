Beneath the Great Bell Tower on the south side of the Upper Lavra, the Museum of Microminiature provides something even for atheists within this holiest of holies. Some of Russian artist Nikolai Siadristy’s tiny creations include the world’s smallest book, a balalaika with strings one-fortieth the width of a human hair and a flea fitted with golden horseshoes.

Each is so small that microscopes are needed to view them, but you can occupy yourself with the brief English explanations while you wait.