Holodomor Victims Memorial

At the far end of Vichnoy Slavy Park, which is centred around a Soviet-era war memorial, you will find a shrine from an entirely different epoch. Former President Viktor Yushchenko's pet project, this monument and museum is dedicated to almost four million victims of the famine artificially induced by Stalin's policy of collectivisation in 1932–33. Inside, touch screens take you through this dark period of Ukrainian history, and massive bound books contain some of the names of those who died.

Placards parrot bloodthirsty quotes from Bolshevik leaders, such as Lenin's 'We should resolve the Cossack issue by the means of their full extermination; all assets and property to be confiscated.'