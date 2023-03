This museum in the Upper Lavra, behind the Dormition Cathedral, has an astounding collection of precious stones and metal found or made in Ukraine. The highlight is the fabulous hoard of gold jewellery worked for the Scythians by Greek Black Sea colonists. Much of the treasures come from a handful of circa 4th-century-BC burial mounds in the Dnipropetrovsk, Zaporizhzhya and Kherson regions.