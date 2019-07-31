This raised boardwalk platform provides the classic view down across Uzungöl. To find it, walk 800m (around 15 minutes) up the road that starts at the…
Uzungöl
With its lakeside mosque and forested mountains that recall Switzerland, the 'hidden valley' of Uzungöl (Long Lake) remains idyllic, but be prepared for more than a few tacky hotels. There are currently over 2000 rooms here, catering to a growing number of visitors from the Gulf States. A flurry of recent development, including a retaining wall against the lake, makes it feel a little artificial compared with much of the Kaçkars further east, but it makes a good base for hikes in the Soğanlı Mountains and to the tiny lakes around Demirkapı in the Haldizen Mountains. Summer weekends get very busy, so try to visit during the week.
Explore Uzungöl
- TTerassa
This raised boardwalk platform provides the classic view down across Uzungöl. To find it, walk 800m (around 15 minutes) up the road that starts at the…
- EEski Körpü
The antique stone footbridge across the lake's western outflow makes a fine foreground for photos of the nearby mosque with its towering twin minarets,…
Top attractions
These are our favorite local haunts, touristy spots, and hidden gems throughout Uzungöl.
See
Terassa
This raised boardwalk platform provides the classic view down across Uzungöl. To find it, walk 800m (around 15 minutes) up the road that starts at the…
See
Eski Körpü
The antique stone footbridge across the lake's western outflow makes a fine foreground for photos of the nearby mosque with its towering twin minarets,…