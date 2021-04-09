Şavşat

Top attractions

These are our favorite local haunts, touristy spots, and hidden gems throughout Şavşat.

    Tbeti Church

    The impressively huge frontage of this shattered 10th-century Georgian church stands at the back of a peaceful highland village accessed by a 10km series…

    Şavşat Kalesi

    Founded by Georgians in the 10th century, this castle ruin retains a fairly well-preserved watch tower and curtain wall guarding a river crossing below…