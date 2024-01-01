İnönü Evi Müzesi

Turkey's second president, İsmet İnönü, purchased this four-storey villa in 1934, four years before he assumed the presidency after Atatürk's death. He and his family spent summers here until his death in 1973. Still furnished with original pieces, the villa is now open to the public as a house museum.
