İnönü Evi Müzesi

Princes’ Islands

Turkey's second president, İsmet İnönü, purchased this four-storey villa in 1934, four years before he assumed the presidency after Atatürk's death. He and his family spent summers here until his death in 1973. Still furnished with original pieces, the villa is now open to the public as a house museum.

Nearby Princes’ Islands attractions

1. Hagia Triada Monastery

0.28 MILES

Perched above a picturesque line of poplar trees in a spot that has been occupied by a Greek monastery since Byzantine times, this 1896 complex of…

2. Church & Monastery of St George

2.25 MILES

There's not a lot to see at this Greek Orthodox monastery complex located on a 203m-high hill known as Yücetepe, but the panoramic views from the…

3. Museum of the Princes' Islands

2.27 MILES

Relegated to an isolated site next to Aya Nikola Beach on the southeastern side of the island, this excellent museum is often overlooked by visitors but…

4. Street Mural by Rustam Qbic

7.91 MILES

Russian street artist Rustam Qbic created his Miracle mural of a woman with a rose head for the 2015 Mural İstanbul Festival.

5. Barış Manço House

7.98 MILES

One of the pioneering musicians who mixed rock sounds with traditional Turkish folk music to establish the Anatolian rock genre in the 1960s and 1970s,…

6. All Saints Moda Church

8 MILES

This tiny chapel on a leafy side street in Moda was built in 1878 as an Anglican church serving a British community who settled in the area following the…

7. Kadıköy Produce Market

8.48 MILES

An aromatic, colourful and alluring showcase of the best fresh produce in the city, the Kadıköy Pazarı is foodie central for locals and is becoming an…

8. Surp Takavor Ermeni Kilisesi

8.51 MILES

This Armenian church in the centre of the bazaar was built in the late 19th century, although an Armenian church in one form or another has occupied this…