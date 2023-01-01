All Saints Moda Church

This tiny chapel on a leafy side street in Moda was built in 1878 as an Anglican church serving a British community who settled in the area following the Crimean War. Today its Protestant congregation worships in Turkish, but outside summer the church has open hours each week for visits and quiet reflection.

In addition to the standard stained-glass scenes, look for the one in which İstanbul-based artist Hera Büyüktaşçıyan has etched the names of members of the Whittal family, prominent British residents of Moda in the 19th century who donated generously to the church’s construction.