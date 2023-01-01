Barış Manço House

One of the pioneering musicians who mixed rock sounds with traditional Turkish folk music to establish the Anatolian rock genre in the 1960s and 1970s, Barış Manço is among Turkey’s best-known artists. After his death in 1999, his former home in a quiet part of Kadıköy was turned into a museum that affectionately recalls a bygone era and a beloved figure. Manço’s music is piped throughout the multi-storey home, which contains an eclectic array of exhibits.

The musician’s flamboyant silver jewellery and stage costumes, and his handkerchief and barware collections, are on display, along with family photos, recordings and instruments, and gifts from admirers abroad. The house’s winter garden serves as a cafe.