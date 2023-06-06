Princes’ Islands

Istanbul Princes' Islands, Turkey 2013

Most İstanbullus refer to the Princes' Islands as 'The Islands' (Adalar). Lying 20km southeast of the city in the Sea of Marmara, the islands are a popular destination for a day escape from the city but are oppressively crowded between May and October, when visitors can number up to 50,000 per day on weekends. Five of the nine islands in the group are populated; most visitors head to the two largest, Büyükada and Heybeliada.

  • Church & Monastery of St George

    Church & Monastery of St George

    Princes’ Islands

    There's not a lot to see at this Greek Orthodox monastery complex located on a 203m-high hill known as Yücetepe, but the panoramic views from the…

  • Hagia Triada Monastery

    Hagia Triada Monastery

    Princes’ Islands

    Perched above a picturesque line of poplar trees in a spot that has been occupied by a Greek monastery since Byzantine times, this 1896 complex of…

  • Museum of the Princes' Islands

    Museum of the Princes' Islands

    Princes’ Islands

    Relegated to an isolated site next to Aya Nikola Beach on the southeastern side of the island, this excellent museum is often overlooked by visitors but…

  • İnönü Evi Müzesi

    İnönü Evi Müzesi

    Princes’ Islands

    Turkey's second president, İsmet İnönü, purchased this four-storey villa in 1934, four years before he assumed the presidency after Atatürk's death. He…

