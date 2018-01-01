2-Day Cappadocia with Sultan Cave Suites from Istanbul

Day 1: 5.15 am Pickup from your Istanbul hotel and transfer to Istanbul airport. You will receive your Flight Tickets (round-trip) after reservation. You will be met at the Cappadocia airport with your name written on a paper. Red tour: Start the day visiting Devrent Valley, also known as “Imagination Valley”, this is the most surreal-looking landscape. Your next stop will be Pashabagi also called the Monks Valley because Christian hermits chose to locate hermit cells and churches in these three-headed pinnacles symbolic of the Holy Trinity, it is possible to see all the stages in the formation of fairy chimneys at this spot. Proceed to Avanos the pottery centre of Cappadocia, this village is set on the banks of the Red River. You will have lunch in a local restaurant before continuing to Goreme Open Air Museum. The world’s most important Byzantine cave churches are found in these once remote valleys where monks and nuns pursued monastic life from the 3rd century on. Here you can see the best preserved Byzantine cave wall paintings and frescos from the Iconoclastic period through to the end of Seljuk rule. Panoramic view point Esentepe. With a spectacular view over Goreme, see the complete view of Goreme valley and Goreme village: fairy chimneys, rock formations and cave houses. End your day with Uchisar Castle. This tall rock, the highest point of the Goreme region. After the tour, Transfer to your hotel and overnight stay in Sultan Cave Suites Hotel. Day 2: (Optional: Pre-sunrise hot-air balloon flight. Hotel pickup: around 06:30 during winter and 04:30 during summer) Green tour:10.00 am Pick up at your hotel for Green tour. Start the tour with a spectacular view over Goreme from Esentepe. See the panaromic view of Goreme valley and village with its fairy chimneys, rock formations and cave houses.Journey to Derinkuyu Underground City, one of the best preserved and deepest underground cities in Cappadocia. Discover the unique rooms found in an underground city such as stables, cellars, storage rooms, refectories, churches and wineries.Visit the second floor that housed the missionary school and study rooms Travel to the Ihlara Valley. Look at over one hundred rock carved churches and houses that line the gorge. Walk along the river in the valley. Explore the hidden churches. Relax by the river at Belisirma Village where lunch is served.Following lunch continue on to the Selime Monastery. Visit this 13th century monastery carved out of the rock by Christian monks. Stop at Yaprakhisar Panorama for a great photo opporturnity of Selime Monastery featured in the ‘Star Wars’ films.(6 pm) This evening you will be transferred to the Cappadocia airport for your return flight to Istanbul.