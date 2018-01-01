Welcome to Göreme
Tour of Highlights of Cappadocia with Lunch
Once you have been picked up at your hotel, the tour will start at 09:30 with the visit to the most important place in Cappadocia Region: Goreme Open Air Museum. It has been listed as UNESCO World Heritage Site since 1985. You will see the best-preserved rock-cut churches in the area. The next visit will be in Cavusin where Greek and Turkish people lived together until 1924. You will see an old Greek and Turkish village, which was inhabited until 1950’s and then moved by the government to a new place because of rock falling from the village.You will then visit Pasabag (Monks Valley) with the best preserved fairy chimneys in the region. The fairy chimneys in this valley are the best examples in Cappadocia region and they are also called as “mushroom fairy chimneys”. Your lunch will be in a nice restaurant in Avanos. Then, you will have the kick-wheel pottery demo which has been an art practised for about 4000 years. Starting with the Hittites, this art became the most important cultural heritage of the town.The next stop will be Kaymakli Underground City, which is also one of the UNESCO World Heritage Sites in Cappadocia. After experiencing the life in underground, we will drive you to Pigeon Valley to see Uchisar Castle and the valley from a panoramic point.
2-Day Cappadocia Trip from Kayseri
Dotted with fairy chimneys and underground dwellings, Cappadocia offers you an unforgettable experience in a truly unique land.Day 1: Kayseri - Cappadocia (D)After pickup from Kayseri airport or your Cappadocia hotel in the morning, your guide will start your Cappadocia tour by coach to Devrent Valley to admire its clustered collections of volcanic cones and other unique rock formations. Learn about the fascinating erosion process from your guide, and then head to Pasabag (Monks Valley), where you’ll discover its interesting mushroom-shaped pinnacles. Next, head to Avanos, where you'll participate in a pottery-making workshop. As you create your own pottery masterpiece, learn about the ancient art of pottery-marking in Turkey.Stop for lunch at a restaurant near the Open-Air Museum in Goreme. After lunch explore the museum to see the remains of Christian settlements and rock-cut churches that date back thousands of years. When you are finished at the museum, relax on your comfortable air-conditioned coach on the drive back to your overnight accommodation, a beautiful cave hotel (subject to availability) where you'll enjoy dinner and spend the night.Day 2: Cappadocia Sightseeing (B)Start the morning in style with an optional hot air balloon ride and witness the beauty of Cappadocia from the skies. Depart at 5am from your hotel and admire the Turkish countryside as you head to the hot-air balloon office, where you’ll enjoy a complimentary buffet breakfast. Next, head to the nearby launch field where the hot-air balloon is inflated, board the balloon basket with your experienced pilot and up you go! See the stunning volcanic landscape and views of the Cappadocia relief, a high plateau standing more than 3,281 feet (1,000 meters) above sea level, during your 1-hour flight. After your flight, toast with a glass of Champagne while being presented with a flight certificate. Then, relax on the drive back to your hotel.If you choose not to go on the hot air balloon ride, you can rest in your hotel, have breakfast, and join the group at approximately 10am for departure toward the Rose Valley. Enjoy the morning hiking downhill in Rose Valley while exploring some ancient churches. Arrive in Cavusin Village, an old Seljukian and Ottoman village and visit the Cave Mosque. Continue on to Kaymakli Underground City, where early Christians hid from persecutors. Final stop of the day is Ortahisar, famous for its friendly inhabitants, picturesque stone houses, narrow streets and castle.Head back to your air-conditioned coach and drive back to your hotel or to the airport.
2 Day Cappadocia Tour from Istanbul
A 2-day Cappadocia Turkey tour for both Northern and Southern parts of Cappadocia with an optional choice of Hot Air Balloon (at own expense), as well as with English or Spanish speaking guides, lunch, transportation and all entrance fees.Round trip aiport transfers in Cappadocia mentioned in the itinerary.Round trip airport transfers in Istanbul mentioned in the itinerary.Accommodation at Cave Boutique Hotel in Goreme town with open buffet breakfast.Round trip flight tickets with all taxes.All meals mentioned by the itinerary (B-breakfast, L-lunch, D-dinner)1 Day Small Group tour (max 15 pax) with Guide, Lunch, transportation and all entrance fees.Day 1: Istanbul-Cappadocia Flight and and Southern Cappadocia day tour (L)Early morning pick up from your hotel and transfer to airport for one hour flight to Cappadocia. Upon arrival to Cappadocia you will be welcomed at the airport with your name and transferred to the office in Goreme town. At 9:30am, depart for a daily South Cappadocia tour (Green Tour). You will see, Pigeon Valley, the Underground City of Derinkuyu then you will continue a walk to the Ihlara Valley and Glenn grave along the countryside. Amazing crags settling date back to Christian times, Then Selime Monastery and some any different areas in the region.At the end of this tour, you will be transferred to Cave Boutique hotel.Day 2: Northern Cappadocia tour and Flight from Cappadocia-Istanbul (B, L)Hot air balloon ride between 5am to 8am is optional and recommended (at own expense). 09:30 Pick up from the hotel after breakfast and departure for Northern Cappadocia day tour.You will see Üçhisar Castle, Göreme Open Air Museum, Devrent Valley with its animal and fairytale as rock creations, the old towns of Ürgüp and Avanos known for its red clay pottery. By the end of the tour transfer to hotel. Pick up from hotel and transfer to airport according to flight time and flight from Cappadocia to Istanbul, Upon arrival to Istanbul, and we will meet you in airport with your name and transfer back to your hotel.
Full-Day Cappadocia Tour with Sunrise Hot Air Balloon Ride
You will be collected from your hotel at sunrise, approximately 4:30am, for your hot air balloon ride. You will be offered a light breakfast while your pilots check the weather conditions and decide on the best launch site for the preferred flight path. Once you set off, below you will be a unique landscape, a combination of natural beauty and a deep and complex history. From the balloon you will see it, feel it and fall in love with it. At the end of a fantastic flight you will celebrate the experience with champagne, shared stories and friendship.After the hot-air balloon ride, enjoy breakfast at your hotel before starting your full-day tour of Cappadocia. Start the day with a leisurely 4km walk along the Red and Rose Valleys. These valleys have some of the most breathtaking and mysterious views in the region, famous for the fabulous volcanic rock formations, located in the heart of Cappadocia away from the mainstream tourist sites. The relaxing walk will end in Cavusin Village where you will see a Rock Castle and the Troglodyte dwellings where people lived until the 20th Century. Lunch will be served in a local restaurant.After lunch, descend toward the center of the earth with a trip to the underground city of Kaymakli, one of the largest and deepest underground settlements in Cappadocia. The city is approximately 40 meters deep and contains all the rooms commonly found in underground cities, such as stables, cellars, storage rooms, refectories, churches and wineries.On the return, visit Pigeon Valley where you will have spectacular views of Dovecotes, old abandoned cave homes and old Greek houses. Lastly, stop in Ortshisar to see Ortshisar Castle, the biggest mass of fairy Chimneys in Cappadocia.Head back to your air-conditioned coach and drive back to your hotel at the end of the day.
2-Day Cappadocia with Sultan Cave Suites from Istanbul
Day 1: 5.15 am Pickup from your Istanbul hotel and transfer to Istanbul airport. You will receive your Flight Tickets (round-trip) after reservation. You will be met at the Cappadocia airport with your name written on a paper. Red tour: Start the day visiting Devrent Valley, also known as “Imagination Valley”, this is the most surreal-looking landscape. Your next stop will be Pashabagi also called the Monks Valley because Christian hermits chose to locate hermit cells and churches in these three-headed pinnacles symbolic of the Holy Trinity, it is possible to see all the stages in the formation of fairy chimneys at this spot. Proceed to Avanos the pottery centre of Cappadocia, this village is set on the banks of the Red River. You will have lunch in a local restaurant before continuing to Goreme Open Air Museum. The world’s most important Byzantine cave churches are found in these once remote valleys where monks and nuns pursued monastic life from the 3rd century on. Here you can see the best preserved Byzantine cave wall paintings and frescos from the Iconoclastic period through to the end of Seljuk rule. Panoramic view point Esentepe. With a spectacular view over Goreme, see the complete view of Goreme valley and Goreme village: fairy chimneys, rock formations and cave houses. End your day with Uchisar Castle. This tall rock, the highest point of the Goreme region. After the tour, Transfer to your hotel and overnight stay in Sultan Cave Suites Hotel. Day 2: (Optional: Pre-sunrise hot-air balloon flight. Hotel pickup: around 06:30 during winter and 04:30 during summer) Green tour:10.00 am Pick up at your hotel for Green tour. Start the tour with a spectacular view over Goreme from Esentepe. See the panaromic view of Goreme valley and village with its fairy chimneys, rock formations and cave houses.Journey to Derinkuyu Underground City, one of the best preserved and deepest underground cities in Cappadocia. Discover the unique rooms found in an underground city such as stables, cellars, storage rooms, refectories, churches and wineries.Visit the second floor that housed the missionary school and study rooms Travel to the Ihlara Valley. Look at over one hundred rock carved churches and houses that line the gorge. Walk along the river in the valley. Explore the hidden churches. Relax by the river at Belisirma Village where lunch is served.Following lunch continue on to the Selime Monastery. Visit this 13th century monastery carved out of the rock by Christian monks. Stop at Yaprakhisar Panorama for a great photo opporturnity of Selime Monastery featured in the ‘Star Wars’ films.(6 pm) This evening you will be transferred to the Cappadocia airport for your return flight to Istanbul.
7-Day Private Turkey Adventure from Istanbul
Day 1 – ISTANBULYou will be met and taken to your hotel for a welcome briefing. Day 2 – ISTANBULToday, we will visit several of Turkey’s most famous museums and mosques including; Topkapi Palace (excluding harem), St Sophia, the Blue Mosque and the Grand Bazaar (Breakfast and Dinner).Day 3 – CAPPADOCIA (World Heritage Site)Today we will fly to Cappadocia . Arriving in Cappadocia, we will enjoy the unique landscape of wind and rain eroded volcanic rock formations. We will tour the amazing underground churches and cities carved into the rocks by early Christians. We will stay in Cappadocia for two nights (Breakfast and Dinner).Day 4 – CAPPADOCIA Going off the tourist track, we will have wonderful strolls where we visit small villages and discover the unknown Cappadocia. We will visit Goreme, Pasabagi, Uchisar and Kaymakli underground city (Breakfast and Dinner).Day 5 – PAMUKKALE (World Heritage Site) – HierapolisToday, we will fly to Izmir. On the way to Pamukkale, we will visit the ancient Sardis, which was the capital of Lydia. We will drive to Pamukkale, which is also called “Hierapolis”, this city has an incredible necropolis, the city of the dead, and is world famous for its calcium-travertines. We will stay in a spa hotel. At the hotel, you can swim in the heated pools of enriched mineral water. Overnight is in Pamukkale. (Breakfast and Dinner)Day 6 – APHRODİSİAS and EPHESUS (KUSADASI)Today we will drive to Aphrodisias, the city of art dedicated to the Goddess Aphrodite. The marble theatre there is beautiful and the immense stadium, which is the largest and best preserved in the world, seats over 35,000. We will also visit the museum in Aphrodisias. We will drive to Kusadasi where we will stay one night. (Breakfast and Dinner).Day 7 – EPHESUS and FLY to ISTANBULToday, we will explore Ephesus in the morning and fly to Istanbul in the late afternoon. Today, we will explore the incredible city of Ephesus and see its colossal Greek Theater, which is still used for performances today. Among the many things we will be seeing are the Marble Road, the Celsus Library and the Temple of Diana. We will also visit the house, where Virgin Mary lived her final days (Breakfast).