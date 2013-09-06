2-Day Cappadocia Trip from Kayseri

Dotted with fairy chimneys and underground dwellings, Cappadocia offers you an unforgettable experience in a truly unique land.Day 1: Kayseri - Cappadocia (D)After pickup from Kayseri airport or your Cappadocia hotel in the morning, your guide will start your Cappadocia tour by coach to Devrent Valley to admire its clustered collections of volcanic cones and other unique rock formations. Learn about the fascinating erosion process from your guide, and then head to Pasabag (Monks Valley), where you’ll discover its interesting mushroom-shaped pinnacles. Next, head to Avanos, where you'll participate in a pottery-making workshop. As you create your own pottery masterpiece, learn about the ancient art of pottery-marking in Turkey.Stop for lunch at a restaurant near the Open-Air Museum in Goreme. After lunch explore the museum to see the remains of Christian settlements and rock-cut churches that date back thousands of years. When you are finished at the museum, relax on your comfortable air-conditioned coach on the drive back to your overnight accommodation, a beautiful cave hotel (subject to availability) where you'll enjoy dinner and spend the night.Day 2: Cappadocia Sightseeing (B)Start the morning in style with an optional hot air balloon ride and witness the beauty of Cappadocia from the skies. Depart at 5am from your hotel and admire the Turkish countryside as you head to the hot-air balloon office, where you’ll enjoy a complimentary buffet breakfast. Next, head to the nearby launch field where the hot-air balloon is inflated, board the balloon basket with your experienced pilot and up you go! See the stunning volcanic landscape and views of the Cappadocia relief, a high plateau standing more than 3,281 feet (1,000 meters) above sea level, during your 1-hour flight. After your flight, toast with a glass of Champagne while being presented with a flight certificate. Then, relax on the drive back to your hotel.If you choose not to go on the hot air balloon ride, you can rest in your hotel, have breakfast, and join the group at approximately 10am for departure toward the Rose Valley. Enjoy the morning hiking downhill in Rose Valley while exploring some ancient churches. Arrive in Cavusin Village, an old Seljukian and Ottoman village and visit the Cave Mosque. Continue on to Kaymakli Underground City, where early Christians hid from persecutors. Final stop of the day is Ortahisar, famous for its friendly inhabitants, picturesque stone houses, narrow streets and castle.Head back to your air-conditioned coach and drive back to your hotel or to the airport.