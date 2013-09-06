Welcome to Cappadocia
Whether you're wooed here by the hiking potential, the history or the bragging rights of becoming a modern troglodyte for a night, it's the lunarscape panoramas that you'll remember. This region's accordion-ridged valleys, shaded in a palette of dusky orange and cream, are an epiphany of a landscape – the stuff of psychedelic daydreams.
Cappadocia Balloon Ride and Champagne Breakfast
The Cappadocia region of Turkey is the perfect location for a hot-air balloon flight, thanks to its outstandingly beautiful landscapes and great weather conditions. After complimentary pickup from your hotel by comfortable, air-conditioned minivan, take in views of the Turkish countryside as you head to the hot-air balloon office, where you’ll enjoy a complimentary buffet breakfast of fruit, pastries, meats and salads.Head to the nearby launch field and watch as your 100-foot tall (30-meter) hot-air balloon is inflated before boarding the balloon basket with your experienced pilot. Then, up you go!Feel the subtle motion of the balloon as it lifts up over the stunning volcanic landscape. On your safe, scenic, flight, enjoy panoramic views of the Cappadocia relief, a high plateau standing more than 3,281 feet (1,000 meters) above sea level and pierced by tall, thin volcanic spires. As you fly through the Cappadocia valleys, take a close look at the rock formations and listen to your pilot's interesting commentary about Cappadocia's history and geological formations. See churches and houses carved into the rocks as the balloon climbs approximately 1,000 feet (300 meters). After your flight, raise your glass for a Champagne toast while being presented with a silver or gold medal as a flight souvenir. Then, relax on the drive back to your hotel.The 1-hour flight holds up to 20 people; for a more intimate experience, take the 1.5-hour ride, which guarantees a maximum of 12 people.
Turkey Tour from Istanbul to Gallipoli, Troy, Ephesus, More
Traveling with a knowledgeable guide and by air-conditioned coach, your 7-day tour takes you on a captivating round-trip to Turkey’s classic historical and cultural sights, starting and finishing in Istanbul. Your tour includes six nights of accommodation: with one night in Çanakkale, two nights in Kusadasi, one night in Pamukkale, and two nights in Cappadocia. All accommodation is centrally located for maximum convenience, and there’s ample free time to explore each town at your leisure in between excursions. Breakfast and dinner are included at each hotel and there is a break for lunch at your own expense on each day.See the Itinerary for details on each day of your tour.
2-Day Cappadocia Tour with Optional Hot Air Balloon Ride
Your hassle-free trip to Cappadocia is off to a smooth start with an included flight from Istanbul. Once you arrive in Cappadocia, the real fun begins. Set off on this action-packed overnight tour to the Rose Valley, Göreme Open-Air Museum and Çavuşin. Opt to upgrade your trip with a sunrise hot air balloon ride over Cappadocia’s stunning landscape.
Cappadocia Balloon Tour with Champagne Breakfast Included
Your tour begins in the early morning around 5:30am when you will be picked up from your hotel (list of hotels in schedule) and head to your included breakfast. After, head to the launch site where you meet your pilot and have a brief safety orientation. Board your balloon and prepare to take to the skies. Get settled in the basket and comfortable because you will be soaring the skies with ease and great visibility. The magnificent sights come into range as your balloon floats up and as the sun starts to rise on the horizon. The pink and purple colors fill the sky and set an environment that is like no other. Below, see the unique volcanic spires, chimneys and villages that dot the region. The region has been formed over ages through the forces of nature such as wind, floodwater and volcanic activity. After the allotted time, you will be lowered gently back to the earth to head back to your accommodation where the day is just beginning.
Tour of Highlights of Cappadocia with Lunch
Once you have been picked up at your hotel, the tour will start at 09:30 with the visit to the most important place in Cappadocia Region: Goreme Open Air Museum. It has been listed as UNESCO World Heritage Site since 1985. You will see the best-preserved rock-cut churches in the area. The next visit will be in Cavusin where Greek and Turkish people lived together until 1924. You will see an old Greek and Turkish village, which was inhabited until 1950’s and then moved by the government to a new place because of rock falling from the village.You will then visit Pasabag (Monks Valley) with the best preserved fairy chimneys in the region. The fairy chimneys in this valley are the best examples in Cappadocia region and they are also called as “mushroom fairy chimneys”. Your lunch will be in a nice restaurant in Avanos. Then, you will have the kick-wheel pottery demo which has been an art practised for about 4000 years. Starting with the Hittites, this art became the most important cultural heritage of the town.The next stop will be Kaymakli Underground City, which is also one of the UNESCO World Heritage Sites in Cappadocia. After experiencing the life in underground, we will drive you to Pigeon Valley to see Uchisar Castle and the valley from a panoramic point.
2-Day Cappadocia Trip from Kayseri
Dotted with fairy chimneys and underground dwellings, Cappadocia offers you an unforgettable experience in a truly unique land.Day 1: Kayseri - Cappadocia (D)After pickup from Kayseri airport or your Cappadocia hotel in the morning, your guide will start your Cappadocia tour by coach to Devrent Valley to admire its clustered collections of volcanic cones and other unique rock formations. Learn about the fascinating erosion process from your guide, and then head to Pasabag (Monks Valley), where you’ll discover its interesting mushroom-shaped pinnacles. Next, head to Avanos, where you'll participate in a pottery-making workshop. As you create your own pottery masterpiece, learn about the ancient art of pottery-marking in Turkey.Stop for lunch at a restaurant near the Open-Air Museum in Goreme. After lunch explore the museum to see the remains of Christian settlements and rock-cut churches that date back thousands of years. When you are finished at the museum, relax on your comfortable air-conditioned coach on the drive back to your overnight accommodation, a beautiful cave hotel (subject to availability) where you'll enjoy dinner and spend the night.Day 2: Cappadocia Sightseeing (B)Start the morning in style with an optional hot air balloon ride and witness the beauty of Cappadocia from the skies. Depart at 5am from your hotel and admire the Turkish countryside as you head to the hot-air balloon office, where you’ll enjoy a complimentary buffet breakfast. Next, head to the nearby launch field where the hot-air balloon is inflated, board the balloon basket with your experienced pilot and up you go! See the stunning volcanic landscape and views of the Cappadocia relief, a high plateau standing more than 3,281 feet (1,000 meters) above sea level, during your 1-hour flight. After your flight, toast with a glass of Champagne while being presented with a flight certificate. Then, relax on the drive back to your hotel.If you choose not to go on the hot air balloon ride, you can rest in your hotel, have breakfast, and join the group at approximately 10am for departure toward the Rose Valley. Enjoy the morning hiking downhill in Rose Valley while exploring some ancient churches. Arrive in Cavusin Village, an old Seljukian and Ottoman village and visit the Cave Mosque. Continue on to Kaymakli Underground City, where early Christians hid from persecutors. Final stop of the day is Ortahisar, famous for its friendly inhabitants, picturesque stone houses, narrow streets and castle.Head back to your air-conditioned coach and drive back to your hotel or to the airport.