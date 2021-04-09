The most striking feature of this new museum dedicated to the town's history is a denk (rowing boat) 'floating' across the glass ceiling, above…
İnebolu
Explore İnebolu
- KKent Müzesi
- TTürk Ocağı Binası
Before İnebolu's beach was reclaimed to build a highway, this fine, four-storey 1895 house stood right at the shorefront. It was here in 1925 that Atatürk…
See
Kent Müzesi
The most striking feature of this new museum dedicated to the town's history is a denk (rowing boat) 'floating' across the glass ceiling, above…
Türk Ocağı Binası
Before İnebolu's beach was reclaimed to build a highway, this fine, four-storey 1895 house stood right at the shorefront. It was here in 1925 that Atatürk…