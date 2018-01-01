Pamukkale Day Tour from Selcuk

In the morning you will be collected from your hotel by a private air conditioned mini bus. Your local professional guide will be on board and will welcome you and start to give you some information as you head onto the World Heritage Listed site of Pamukkale and Hierapolis. On arrival you will be served a delicious lunch before heading off to visit the sites themselves. Pamukkale was once a very important town for the Romans. The waters in and around Pamukkale contain many minerals and what they believed to be healing ailments. The build up of these minerals over the years has formed what is known as the Cotton Castle in Turkish, and what you see today is the water mineral deposits that have cascaded down the mountain that give the impression of a frozen waterfall. Your guide will take you for a walk along the travertines whilst giving you some further information into this amazing site. You will also be given free time to go and discover more for yourself. Hierapolis was an ancient Roman City built for people to come to retire to and spend their last years, in what they believed was healing waters. It became quite a popular spa retreat and when you visit the Necropolis you will see the mixture of tombs that are found here from over the many years. The ruins are also very well known throughout Turkey for the impressive amphitheater that is said to the the steepest in the country and very well preserved. You will walk down the streets of Hierapolis whilst being given the full history to give you a real appreciation and look into what life was like back then. On completion of your day tour you will return to Selcuk and be dropped to your accommodation.