Welcome to Selçuk
Like all small places catering to short-term visitors, there is plenty of competition in the local tourism trade, which can result in both good deals for visitors and less-than-welcome pressure. Yet all in all, Selçuk remains a likeable, down-to-earth place, mixing a traditional country feel with a tourist buzz and family-run pensions offering a taste of Turkish hospitality and home cooking. It's a relaxing place to cool your heels for a spell.
Top experiences in Selçuk
Amazing hotels and hostels
We've pre-picked the best hotels, hostels and bed and breakfasts to make your stay as enjoyable as possible.
Food and drink
Selçuk activities
Ancient Ephesus tour with Mother's Mary House and visit to old village Sirince with wine tasting
Exploring the city of Ephesus you will start from the administrative part reserved for Roman politics. This is where the odeon (parliament) remains, an agora for meetings and political rallies or ancient hospital. While walking down the marble streets which were floodlit in ancient times we will get to the public part. This is where the entertainments were used, among the others in Roman baths, public house or latrines. You will enter the huge Celsius library, which is at the same time a tomb of the ruler. At the end of the trip around the city there is a huge Roman theatre for 25 thousand viewers . You will go on the tribunes to check out its acoustics. When the Ephesus visit is about to finish you will be able to buy souvenirs in booths, and start your lunch in the local restaurant (included in price). After the meal we will head to the Selcuk city, passing by the remains of St. John Basilica with his tomb, Middle-age fortress and the Temple of Artemis -once 1 of the 7 wonders of the world.You need to know that Ephesus is also the last place of living of Mother of God. Everyone interested will be able to visit her house and pray. The sanctuary is on the high hill which we will climb with our vehicle. Then you will continue about half an hour to the previous christian village of Sirince. The village listed on UNESCO is old with stone houses and stony streets. You will walk down the streets to meet villagers selling their hand made souvenirs. Sirince is famous for its wine houses, that you will visit and you could taste different wines ex. from pomegranate. You will be admired by the special architecture of houses, village atmosphereand taste of the best wine in Turkey!. After yourfree time in the village is finished you will comeback to your hotel.
Izmir Shore Excursion: Private Tour to Ephesus, House of Virgin Mary and Temple of Artemis
When your ship arrives in Izmir, your private tour guide will meet you at the port and your shore excursion to Ephesus will begin. Relax in a luxurious, air-conditioned private car as you head south to the town of Selcuk. Pass cotton fields, vineyards and pine woods as you make your way along the blue Aegean Sea. When you arrive in Ephesus, enter the ancient city through the Magnesia Gate -- a marvelous example of architecture. Begin a slow downhill walk with your guide into the ruins of this former Roman provincial capital. As you walk, you will see the Odeon, the Celsus Library, the Temple of Hadrian, the Fountain of Trajan and the Great Theater. This theater, one of the best-preserved monuments, it is still used today for the local spring festival. In its glory days, it held 24,000 people, and it is believed to be the site where St Paul preached to the Ephesians.You will then visit the House of the Virgin Mary in the Solmissos Mountains. This small house is of extraordinary importance to Christians as the place where the Virgin Mary spent her final days. A small shrine dedicated to St Mary was found there when the ruins of the house were first discovered.Finally, you'll visit the site of the Temple of Artemis, first built during the Archaic period. One of the Seven Wonders of Ancient World, the temple was completely rebuilt three times and was eventually destroyed in 401 AD. The site is marked by a single column made from various pieces of the temple found on site.Worry-free Shore Excursion:We will ensure your timely return to the Izmir port for this activity. In the rare event your ship has departed, we will arrange for transportation to the next port-of-call. If your ship is delayed and you are unable to attend this activity, your money will be refunded. See our terms and conditions for full details.
Full-Day Ephesus Tour from Izmir
After being picked up at your Izmir hotel around 8am for your 6-hour tour, the group is be transported 37 miles (60 kilometers) to the ancient city of Ephesus. Your guide brings you to all the major sites of the area and tells the hidden history of ancient lives during the Greek and Roman eras in Anatolia. Stop at the excavated remains of historical structures such as Magnesia Gate, Governmental Agora, Basilica, Bouleterion (Odeon), Currates’ Street, Heracles Gate, Traianus Fountain, the Temple of Hadrianus, Latrinas (ancient bathrooms), Scolastica Baths, Celsius Library, Arcadian Way, Commercial Agora, and the Great Theatre. As one of the Seven Wonders of the Ancient World, the Temple of Artemis is a particular treat to see firsthand. You also visit the Church of Mary, where the 3rd Ecumenical Council was held.After a satisfying buffet lunch at Selcuk village, the tour continues with a trip to the oldest mosque of the Aegean region from the Anatolian Beylik period. Please note that modest dress is required to enter sites of worship. Depending on the time, the group may also have the chance to visit jewelry, leather, carpet, or ceramic centers in the area. At the end of the day, you are dropped back off at your hotel.
Ephesus Small Group Day Tour from Selcuk
After getting picked up at your hotel in Selcuk by your local guide, drive to the millennia-old city of Ephesus. Once a city of great importance in the Roman Empire, Ephesus boasts a miasma of marble-clad ruins, a sea of dilapidated ancient structures. Learn about the history of the old city, including the fact that 3,000 years ago it boasted up to 200,000 denizens. See the Celsius Library, the Great Theater, the Temple of Hadrian. At the amazing Temple Of Artemis, find out why this structure is one of the seven wonders of the ancient world. Now resting in swamp land, the foundations of the temple can still be clearly seen and you get a very clear impression of how majestic this temple once was. From what is still left you can see the beauty of the sculptured columns capitals and shafts.Move from Greek and Roman history to Christian history as you stop by the supposed last residence of the Virgin Mary. Now a very important pilgrimage site for Catholics, the house attracts thousands of visitors throughout the year. Sitting upon the Bulbul Mountain, the location offers beautiful views over the below lying town of Selcuk and surrounding area. Finally, visit Isabey Mosque, a brilliant example of the supreme Seljukian architecture. The mosque is a true classic of its era and what you see today in the beautifully carved out and decorated mosque showcases this architecture. Above the doorway you will find an inscription to God. After the visit to the mosque, the tour concludes with a return to your hotel in Selcuk.
Pamukkale Day Tour from Selcuk
In the morning you will be collected from your hotel by a private air conditioned mini bus. Your local professional guide will be on board and will welcome you and start to give you some information as you head onto the World Heritage Listed site of Pamukkale and Hierapolis. On arrival you will be served a delicious lunch before heading off to visit the sites themselves. Pamukkale was once a very important town for the Romans. The waters in and around Pamukkale contain many minerals and what they believed to be healing ailments. The build up of these minerals over the years has formed what is known as the Cotton Castle in Turkish, and what you see today is the water mineral deposits that have cascaded down the mountain that give the impression of a frozen waterfall. Your guide will take you for a walk along the travertines whilst giving you some further information into this amazing site. You will also be given free time to go and discover more for yourself. Hierapolis was an ancient Roman City built for people to come to retire to and spend their last years, in what they believed was healing waters. It became quite a popular spa retreat and when you visit the Necropolis you will see the mixture of tombs that are found here from over the many years. The ruins are also very well known throughout Turkey for the impressive amphitheater that is said to the the steepest in the country and very well preserved. You will walk down the streets of Hierapolis whilst being given the full history to give you a real appreciation and look into what life was like back then. On completion of your day tour you will return to Selcuk and be dropped to your accommodation.
Ancient Ephesus tour with Wine Tasting in the village and visit to Mother's Mary House
