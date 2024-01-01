This elevator in the Karataş neighbouhood south of Konak was built in 1907 as a work of public service by wealthy Jewish banker and trader, Nesim Levi Bayraklıoğlu. It connects the Mithatpaşa Caddesi shopping strip and the Bet Isreal Synagogue on that street with the residential neighbourhood on the hill above.
Asansör
İzmir
