Grande Synagogue de Tunis

The winning entry in an architectural contest held in 1911, this concrete building with a huge Star of David on its facade was designed by French-Tunisian architect Victor Valensi. French-Moroccan banker, businessman and philanthropist Daniel Iffla Osiris funded its construction, which occurred between 1933 and 1937. The synagogue is heavily guarded and rarely used; note that neither the guards nor the local Jewish community like people to photograph the building.