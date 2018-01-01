Tobago Buccoo Reef Glass Bottom Boat Trip and Highlights Tour

Upon departure from your hotel, the tour will take a short drive through Scarborough, the capital, to Fort King George which would be the first stop. Here, enjoy the beautiful panoramic views of the Atlantic Ocean. The drive will continue through the capital to the beautiful botanic gardens where you can embrace what nature has to offer by taking a short walk. The tour now goes across the island, through small villages and towns, with spectacular views of the Caribbean Sea. The next stop is in a small town called Plymouth. Wrap your mind around the “Mystery Tombstone” and the 17th century ruins at Fort James. Here the inscription on the tombstone baffles all who read it, and the stories behind it have become a great conversation starter. Then it is time to eat! Enjoy a nice local lunch in a relaxed atmosphere (cost not included in tour). It's time now to free your mind and explore the underwater world of the beautiful Buccoo Reef! Board a large, covered, glass bottom boat that allows you to see the colorful fish and coral formations of the reef through the glass. Enjoy the soothing ride along the picturesque coast; the breeze is truly refreshing. You can see angel fish, parrot fish, butterfly fish and many others. Marvel at the brightly colored plants and sea shrubs in the lush coral gardens where you will find both hard and soft coral species. The next stop brings you to the most exciting part of the tour – snorkeling! Feel the excitement of swimming among exotic fish in the soft waters of the Caribbean Sea. Snorkel equipment is provided. The friendly captain and staff will assist if required. The boat journey continues until it is time to stop at the amazingly beautiful Nylon Pool. Paradise is found! View this shallow, sandy area in the middle of the sea; the water is crystal clear and very inviting. Here, you'll be able to swim again, take a walk on the soft seabed or simply float – all along enjoying the beautiful vistas of the coast. The legend says that the Nylon Pool has the power to rejuvenate your body, mind and spirit. Feel the warm, tropical water on your skin! The boat is equipped with life jackets, masks and snorkels at no extra charge. Upon return to the shore, your driver awaits you for your return drive to the hotel.