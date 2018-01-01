Welcome to Tobago
Island Circle Tour
This tour gives all passengers the opportunity to truly understand the lifestyle in Trinidad and Tobago while visiting many of the famous landmarks. A great and educational way to view the best the island has to offer, including the agricultural belt, rapid industry and stunning nature. Heading south out of Port of Spain and down the west coast, your circle island journey begins. You'll see the spectacular scenery of places such as the Gulf of Paris, Mayaro Beach, and Manzanilla. You will also visit the town of San Fernando, the second largest city of Trinidad. The journey then takes you eastward, into areas overlooking the lush coconut palms which fringe the 14 mile (22.5 km) Mayaro Beach. On the return, travel through Manzanilla, cocoa plantations and Virgin Forest all on the East Coast of the island. Leaving Manzanilla, you will pass through the picturesque towns of Sangre Grande and Arima before traveling through the east-west corridor and back to the Port of Spain.
The island of tranquil Tobago, whose famous "Buccoo Reef" was visited by Jacques Cousteau, has many breathtaking views for photographic opportunities. Cousteau rated Tobago's Buccoo Reef as the number three spectacular sight to behold in the world. Your tour begins from Scarborough with a drive along the Claude Noel Highway before entering "Buccoo Bay Beach Resort" where you will board a glass bottom boats, to the Coral Gardens and Buccoo Reef. You will be treated to many species of fish life and natural formation of the reef. Buccoo is one of the major reefs easily accessible to non-swimmers. All the known hard corals and most of the soft ones can be found around Tobago as well as hundreds of different reef fish including the giant manta rays. Turtles species such as the endangered leatherback, the green loggerhead and the hawksbill all nest on beaches along Tobago's west coast. After visiting the reef on the glass bottom boat, your tour continues to the "Nylon Pool", where you can disembark and swim on this sand bank, with water not exceeding 2.5 feet high.
Tobago Island Sightseeing and Plantation Tour
Your tour begins with a drive through the island capital Scarborough. You will enjoy a beautiful panoramic view from Fort King George and visit the museum. Driving along the winding coastal road, you'll pass several villages, rivers and an abundance of tropical vegetation. On your way, yo'll visit the famous "Richmond Great House", a restored 10th century sugar plantation house. Passing through Roxborough and Speyside, you finally reach Charlotteville at the northern most point of the island. This typical little fishing village at the base of Pigeon Peak will charm you. You can have lunch (not included) at Jemma's Tree House Restaurant in Speyside. Concluding your tour, you will travel along the Atlantic coastline en route back to your hotel.
Caroni Bird Sanctuary
This tour departs from Port of Spain hotels at 3pm daily. A private taxi is provided to transfer your party to and from the Caroni Bird Sanctuary, a drive of about 30 minutes. The sanctuary is a 200-acre (81-hectare) protected area within a large mangrove swamp ecosystem on the northwest coast of Trinidad. In 1962, when Trinidad and Tobago became an independent nation, the showy scarlet ibis was selected as its national bird, and hunting it was prohibited. Over the years, the Caroni Swamp has become one of the country’s premier tourist attractions. Once you arrive at the sanctuary, you'll board a large, open flat-bottomed boat that your guide will navigate through the many channels of the vast swamp, stopping at periodic intervals to point out interesting plants, animal life, and bird species. You are likely to see various herons, egrets, terns, cormorants, silky anteaters, and possibly caiman. The sanctuary’s main attraction is the scarlet ibis, Trinidad’s national bird, which comes in just before dusk to feed and roost on the mangrove plants. After you view the ibis’s arrival, the boat returns you to the jetty where you will disembark and take a waiting taxi back to your hotel, arriving at approximately 6:30pm.
Tobago Buccoo Reef Glass Bottom Boat Trip and Highlights Tour
Upon departure from your hotel, the tour will take a short drive through Scarborough, the capital, to Fort King George which would be the first stop. Here, enjoy the beautiful panoramic views of the Atlantic Ocean. The drive will continue through the capital to the beautiful botanic gardens where you can embrace what nature has to offer by taking a short walk. The tour now goes across the island, through small villages and towns, with spectacular views of the Caribbean Sea. The next stop is in a small town called Plymouth. Wrap your mind around the “Mystery Tombstone” and the 17th century ruins at Fort James. Here the inscription on the tombstone baffles all who read it, and the stories behind it have become a great conversation starter. Then it is time to eat! Enjoy a nice local lunch in a relaxed atmosphere (cost not included in tour). It's time now to free your mind and explore the underwater world of the beautiful Buccoo Reef! Board a large, covered, glass bottom boat that allows you to see the colorful fish and coral formations of the reef through the glass. Enjoy the soothing ride along the picturesque coast; the breeze is truly refreshing. You can see angel fish, parrot fish, butterfly fish and many others. Marvel at the brightly colored plants and sea shrubs in the lush coral gardens where you will find both hard and soft coral species. The next stop brings you to the most exciting part of the tour – snorkeling! Feel the excitement of swimming among exotic fish in the soft waters of the Caribbean Sea. Snorkel equipment is provided. The friendly captain and staff will assist if required. The boat journey continues until it is time to stop at the amazingly beautiful Nylon Pool. Paradise is found! View this shallow, sandy area in the middle of the sea; the water is crystal clear and very inviting. Here, you'll be able to swim again, take a walk on the soft seabed or simply float – all along enjoying the beautiful vistas of the coast. The legend says that the Nylon Pool has the power to rejuvenate your body, mind and spirit. Feel the warm, tropical water on your skin! The boat is equipped with life jackets, masks and snorkels at no extra charge. Upon return to the shore, your driver awaits you for your return drive to the hotel.