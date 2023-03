A miniaturised Netherlands, this theme park sports 1:25 scale versions of Schiphol, Amsterdam, windmills and tulips, Rotterdam harbour, the Delta dykes and more. It's an enlightening example of the Dutch tendency to put their world under a microscope. Kids love it.

Museumkaarts are not accepted. You'll save €2 on entry by prepurchasing tickets online, or at least €5.50 if you purchase the combination Madurodam/Escher in Het Paleis Museum ticket. Parking costs €8.50.