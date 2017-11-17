Private Tour: Rotterdam Walking Tour Including Harbor Cruise

Your walking tour departs from central Rotterdam at your chosen time. As this is a private tour, the exact itinerary can be tailored to your interests; simply notify your guide which sights you'd like to see.Start with a visit to one of the most fascinating architectural projects of post-war Rotterdam, the Cubic Houses, built by renowned architect Piet Blom. Hear about Blom’s imaginative approach and designs as you step inside these unique high-density housing cubes, which are tilted on hexagonal poles. It will change your perspective on modern architecture — literally!From here, walk to the Old Harbor (Oude Haven), Rotterdam’s historic harbor whose oldest parts date back to the 14th century. Now a busy waterfront offering a number of fine restaurants and cafés, Old Harbor is perfect for an afternoon stroll. Continue to Museumpark. Wander around the park past a number of museums including the Netherlands Architecture Institute, Museum Boijmans Van Beuningen, the Chabot Museum, the Kunsthal museum, Villa Sonneveld and the Natuurhistorisch Museum Rotterdam. Next, head to the borough of Rotterdam Centrum to visit St Lauren’s Church, a beautiful 16th-century church that was heavily damaged during a bomb attack in 1940 but has been restored to preserve its former grandeur. Also known as the Great Church of Rotterdam, this is the only remaining medieval structure in the city, and offers a wonderful view of the city from its spire.Your walk will last between 2.5 and 3 hours. Afterwards, head to the Port of Rotterdam for your cruise. Learn about the long history of the port, which helped Rotterdam develop from a small town into a major harbor city. The port expanded heavily, eventually becoming the largest port in Europe (it was the busiest port from 1962 to 2002, until Singapore snagged the title, followed by Shanghai).Rest your feet on a 75-minute narrated cruise along Rotterdam Harbor. Take in the city skyline and get a unique view of the harbor shipyards, docks and shipping containers, ending with a view of the Rotterdam steamship, the former cruise flagship of the shipping company Holland America Line. Your tour ends back at the port.