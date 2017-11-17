Welcome to Rotterdam
Rotterdam is a veritable open-air gallery of modern, postmodern and contemporary construction. It's a remarkable feat for a city largely razed to the ground by WWII bombers. Rebuilding has continued unabated ever since with ingenuity and vision.
Split by the vast Nieuwe Maas shipping channel, Rotterdam is crossed by a series of tunnels and bridges, notably the dramatic Erasmusbrug – the swooping white cable-stayed bridge dubbed de Zwaan (the Swan). On the north side of the water, the city centre is easily strolled.
Top experiences in Rotterdam
Rotterdam activities
Holland in One Day Sightseeing Tour
You'll be picked up from central Amsterdam in the morning for your full-day tour of Holland's highlights. Throughout the day, your informative guide will share facts, stories and anecdotes about the Netherlands' history, politics, culture, arts, architecture and more.First, travel by comfortable coach to Rotterdam, where you'll take a 30-minute city tour and see the experimental architecture and eclectic collection of buildings that make Rotterdam so unique. Then climb the 606-foot (185-meter) Euromast sightseeing tower for spectacular views of Rotterdam, the port and the surrounding area. Take your time soaking up the scenery — you have about an hour here.Next, take a 1-hour tour of the Royal Delft, one of the famous Delft Blue pottery makers in the country. Watch a demonstration to see how this iconic blue-and-white pottery is made. Originally a duplicate of Chinese porcelain, the production of Delft pottery began in the 17th-century. Hundreds of years later, production of this beautiful, beloved earthenware pottery is still going strong. After your Royal Delft visit, spend an hour exploring the picturesque city of Delft, and stop for lunch (own expense).Continue on to The Hague, the seat of the Dutch government. Learn about the importance of this historic city on a 30-minute tour, during which you'll see notable sights and landmarks including the Houses of Parliament.Finally, your last visit will be the miniature city of Madurodam. Your action-packed sightseeing tour ends in central Amsterdam in the evening.
Private Tour: Rotterdam Walking Tour Including Harbor Cruise
Your walking tour departs from central Rotterdam at your chosen time. As this is a private tour, the exact itinerary can be tailored to your interests; simply notify your guide which sights you'd like to see.Start with a visit to one of the most fascinating architectural projects of post-war Rotterdam, the Cubic Houses, built by renowned architect Piet Blom. Hear about Blom’s imaginative approach and designs as you step inside these unique high-density housing cubes, which are tilted on hexagonal poles. It will change your perspective on modern architecture — literally!From here, walk to the Old Harbor (Oude Haven), Rotterdam’s historic harbor whose oldest parts date back to the 14th century. Now a busy waterfront offering a number of fine restaurants and cafés, Old Harbor is perfect for an afternoon stroll. Continue to Museumpark. Wander around the park past a number of museums including the Netherlands Architecture Institute, Museum Boijmans Van Beuningen, the Chabot Museum, the Kunsthal museum, Villa Sonneveld and the Natuurhistorisch Museum Rotterdam. Next, head to the borough of Rotterdam Centrum to visit St Lauren’s Church, a beautiful 16th-century church that was heavily damaged during a bomb attack in 1940 but has been restored to preserve its former grandeur. Also known as the Great Church of Rotterdam, this is the only remaining medieval structure in the city, and offers a wonderful view of the city from its spire.Your walk will last between 2.5 and 3 hours. Afterwards, head to the Port of Rotterdam for your cruise. Learn about the long history of the port, which helped Rotterdam develop from a small town into a major harbor city. The port expanded heavily, eventually becoming the largest port in Europe (it was the busiest port from 1962 to 2002, until Singapore snagged the title, followed by Shanghai).Rest your feet on a 75-minute narrated cruise along Rotterdam Harbor. Take in the city skyline and get a unique view of the harbor shipyards, docks and shipping containers, ending with a view of the Rotterdam steamship, the former cruise flagship of the shipping company Holland America Line. Your tour ends back at the port.
Keukenhof Garden, Flower Fields Tour from Rotterdam
Meet your guide in the morning in Rotterdam and board your comfortable coach. After a panoramic ride from Rotterdam to the bulbflower area around Lisse, start your tour by making a scenic ride in this area. Depending upon the season you see a landscape with colourful bulbflower carpets in almost any colour you can imagine. Your driver will try to find the best spot for you to take wonderful pictures. Then, continue to the true highlight of this tour, the park Keukenhof. Once a mere kitchen garden filled with vegetables and herbs, the Keukenhof - smack dab in the middle of South Holland’s tulip region - now has the distinction of being the world’s largest flower garden, hosting some 800,000 visitors per year. This guided tour will take you through the 15 kilometers/9.3 miles of footpaths and 32 hectares of gardens, where millions of bulbs are planted each year. Tulips, hyacinths, daffodils, and other spring bulbs of a variety of vibrant colors carpet the grounds. Stroll through the English landscape garden, the Japanese country garden, and the historical garden. Take in the flower sculpture, based on an annual theme. Just don’t forget to bring your camera - this is an experience you won’t want to forget.At the end of the tour, your guide will drive you back to Rotterdam.
Rotterdam, Delft, The Hague from Amsterdam plus Spido Boat
Meet your guide and driver at a centrally located meeting point in Amsterdam just across from Central Station. A comfortable 90-minute ride in an air-conditioned luxurious minivan will get you to the first destination of Rotterdam. Rotterdam is the second largest city in the Netherlands and quite famous for its commercial harbor. Here you will have the chance to enjoy a 75-minute Spido boat tour, the best way to view one of one of the world’s largest ports. See Rotterdam’s imposing skyline, cutting-edge architecture, harbors, shipyards, and docks.Your next stop is the picturesque city of Delft, birth and final resting place of Dutch master Johannes Vermeer. Known as the Princes’ city, it is also where countless members of the Dutch royal family have moved, married, and been buried for centuries. Visit Delft’s canal-streaked historic town center, packed with inspiring historical monuments including Old Church, New Church, and the town hall. While in Delft, you will also visit De Delftse Pauw, a factory specializing in handmade Delft Blue pottery, the most coveted porcelain since the 17th century.The next city is The Hague, which in addition to being the seat of the Dutch government, is also home of the Dutch royal family and the third largest city in the country. The Hague is where most foreign embassies in the Netherlands are located, as well as 150 international organizations, including the International Court of Justice and the International Criminal Court. It is also home to the Peace Palace, a number of royal palaces, Mauritshuis (featuring work by Vermeer, Rembrandt, and Andy Warhol, among others), and Binnenhof (the Dutch parliament).Enjoy a transfer back to Amsterdam at the end of your tour and get a better understanding of life outside the cultural capital. This tour is operated as a small-group tour in a luxurious minivan, making your tour a more personalized experience without large crowds.
Madurodam Miniature Park Admission
Make your own way to The Hague, an hour south of Amsterdam, to spend a day at Madurodam. This open-air park is home to a range of perfect 1:25 scale models of Holland’s famous attractions, landmarks, castles, windmills, canals, tulip fields and more.View amazing miniature models of the stately Peace Palace, Rijksmuseum, Binnenhof complex, Delta Works, Amsterdam's Schiphol Airport and the historical Port of Rotterdam.Holland’s story comes to life with multimedia visuals and interactive exhibits: operate the Oosterschelde storm surge barrier, load containers on a cargo ship at the Rotterdam port, take off with a plane from the airport or make a bid at the flower auction.Visiting the whole park takes roughly two hours, depending on your pace. Your ticket is valid for one visit.
Private Rotterdam Walking Tour Including Cube House Entrance
Meet your private guide at the central station of Rotterdam under the 'meeting cloud'. From here you will start your 2-hour walking tour. Your guide will provide an overview of the city's history as you take in several historic sites, including the Town Hall, St. Laurens Church, and the first high-rise building in Europe. Learn what happened in the WWII bombings and why Rotterdam boasts such a wealth of modern architecture.Next you’ll see some examples of the most modern structures. Admire the new and imposing Markthal, the famous cube houses, and the Erasmus Bridge. The tour also includes admission to the Cube House Museum.Continue your walk along the lovely shopping streets and experience the lifestyle of modern Rotterdam. Feel free to ask your guide as many questions as you like!