Built for the 1928 Olympic Games, this elegant stadium was designed by Jan Wils, a protégé of famous architect HP Berlage, and is functionalist in style. It has a soaring tower from which the Olympic flame burned for the first time during competition. Guided one-hour tours are available for groups of a minimum of five people, but must be arranged in advance. It hosts occasional big-name gigs as well as sporting events.

Athletics Phanos organises a free long-distance run practice on the second Friday of the month.