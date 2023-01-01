The neoclassical Hollandsche Manege is a surprise to discover just outside the Vondelpark. Entering is like stepping back in time, into a grandiose indoor riding school inspired by the famous Spanish Riding School in Vienna. Designed by AL van Gendt and built in 1882, it retains its charming horse-head facade and has a large riding arena inside.

Visit the stables and/or watch the instructors put the horses through their paces from the elevated cafe. Entry includes a cup of tea or coffee. At the time of research, there were plans to renovate the building.