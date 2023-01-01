These red-brick 1902-built tram sheds were formerly used as a squat before being turned into this breathtaking skylit space. De Hallen was stunningly converted in 2014 to create a cultural complex incorporating a food hall, a brasserie, a library, design shops such as the Denim City Store and the Maker Store, a bike seller-repairer, a cinema and a hotel. Regular events held inside include themed weekend markets (such as organic produce or Dutch design); check the website for info.

A lively daily (except Sunday) street market, Ten Katemarkt, takes place outside.