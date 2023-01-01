This shady little square is named for Johnny Jordaan (the pseudonym of Johannes Hendricus van Musscher), a popular musician in the mid-1900s who sang the romantic music known as levenslied (tears-in-your-beer-style ballads). The colourfully painted hut – a municipal transformer station – proudly displays one of his song lyrics, which waxes lyrical about the beauty of the city. Behind the hut you'll find Johnny, and members of the Jordaan musical hall of fame, cast in bronze.

On King's Day, this is where many Jordaanians head to rock out to live music.