Large-scale temporary exhibitions from its own collection are staged at this well-curated photography museum, which also hosts travelling shows. Themes might include portraiture, nature or regional photography. Exhibitions are spread out over several floors and in a summer house behind the main house.

French merchant Isaac Focquier built Huis Marseille in 1665, installing a map of the French port Marseille on the facade, and the original structure has remained largely intact.

Look out for the 18th-century fountain in the library, and a painting of Apollo, Minerva and the muses in the garden room.