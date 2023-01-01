The main gathering place for Amsterdam's Dutch Reformed community, this church was built for rich Protestants to a 1620 design by Hendrick de Keyser. The nave is the largest in the Netherlands and is covered by a wooden barrel vault. The huge main organ dates from 1686, with panels decorated with instruments and biblical scenes. Rembrandt (1606–69), who died bankrupt at nearby Rozengracht, was buried in a pauper's grave somewhere in the church. Its bell tower can be climbed.

Look out for free 30-minute lunchtime concerts in the summer months. Year-round, carillon recitals are held from noon to 1pm on Tuesday; the best place to listen is from the nearby Bloemgracht. The bells also chime mechanically every 15 minutes.