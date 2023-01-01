Hidden up in the Leidsebosje parkland's closest tree to the pedestrian crossing on Stadhouderskade (where it intersects with Leidseplein) is an endearing surprise: a 50cm-high bronze sculpture of a little woodcutter leaning over and sawing a branch with both hands. The sculpture was installed in 1989, but the artist remains anonymous (rumours persist that it was commissioned by then-sovereign Queen Beatrix). The tree has since grown around the little woodcutter and now engulfs his shoes and saw.