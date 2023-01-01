Amsterdam Pipe Museum

This museum is located in the grand 17th-century canal house of the marvellously single-minded pipe collector who gathered this unexpectedly fascinating collection from around 60 different countries over 40 years. Knowledgeable guides take you through the exhibits, from the earliest South American pipes, dating from 500 BC, to 15th-century Dutch pipes, Chinese opium pipes, African ceremonial pipes and much more. A peek into the house is worth the price of admission alone.