The extensive bling on display at the small, low-tech Diamond Museum is all clever recreations. You get a lot of background on the history of the trade and various historic sparkly crowns and jewels. Here you'll learn how Amsterdam was the globe's diamond trade epicentre for many centuries, where local Jews dominated the cutting and polishing business, and how the business moved to Antwerp after WWII following the decimation of the Jewish population here.

Those so inclined can save money by going next door to the attached Coster Diamonds – the company owns the museum – and taking a free workshop tour, where you can see gem cutters and polishers doing their thing.