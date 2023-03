Cheesy but fun: here you undertake an hour's self-guided tour through this jenever (Dutch gin) museum. In the 'Hall of Taste' you'll try to differentiate between scents and flavours, while in the 'Distillery Room' you'll learn about the process of extraction. You'll learn more about the history of gin than you would think possible, and get to try shaking your own cocktail, plus drink a Bols confection of your choice at the end.