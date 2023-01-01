Northwest of the Vondelpark, surrounded by residential buildings, the bucolic Rembrandtpark spreads over 45 leafy (and watery) hectares and is criss-crossed by walking and cycling paths. Unlike the similarly named Southern Canal Ring party square, Rembrandtplein, the Rembrandtpark is little visited by tourists. Home to abundant wildlife and birdlife, the park is a favourite with families for its water-play area, climbing pyramid, adventure playground and petting zoo, Kinderboerderij de Uylenburg.