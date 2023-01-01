Electrische Museumtramlijn Amsterdam

A handsome red-brick building, the former Haarlemmermeer Station is now the starting point for the tram museum, which is not a static experience but a chance to ride on a gleaming selection of historic European trams that run between here and Amstelveen. A return trip takes about 1¼ hours and skirts the large Amsterdamse Bos recreational area. The tram departs two to three times per hour; see the website for details.

Haarlemmermeer Station is southwest of Vondelpark and just north of the Olympic Stadium.