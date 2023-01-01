Amsterdam American Hotel

This building is a magnificent art nouveau beast. The founder of the original hotel, Cornelis Alidus Anne (CAA) Steinigeweg had helped establish a Dutch settlement on Grand Island, New York, hence the 'American' in the name. Designed by architect Willem Kromhout, today's hotel is an expansion of the original 1880s Viennese Renaissance-style building, which was covered in symbols of Americana. Life-sized statues on the facade represent the five continents.

You can, of course, stay at the luxury hotel. Its Café Americain is a heritage-listed showpiece, with a beautifully restored art nouveau interior featuring stained glass, exquisite light fittings and murals; it's long been affectionately dubbed 'Amsterdam's living room', and is open to non-guests.