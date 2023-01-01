Famed Dutch Renaissance architect Hendrick de Keyser built the 'Southern Church' in 1611. This was the first custom-built Protestant church in Amsterdam – still Catholic in design but with no choir. The final church service was held here in 1929. During the 'Hunger Winter' of WWII it served as a morgue.

Telephone or visit www.westertorenamsterdam.nl to arrange climbing the tower for a sky-high city view. At the time of research, the church was undergoing restorations and tours were not happening, but there were plans to start running them again from April 2020.

