Trippenhuis

Built from the lucrative profits of arms dealing, this elaborate grey stone mansion was designed by young Dutch architect Justus Vingboons in 1660 for the Trip brothers. The wide facade fronted by eight Corinthian columns comprises two houses, one for each brother. In a nod to their ignoble profession, the chimneys are shaped like mortars.
